Why Salmon Skin Is Being Called The Bacon Of The Sea
Let's put some skin in the game, or on a frying pan. Depending on your dining preferences, you may view salmon skin as a delicious, crispy feature and a mistake to remove from your salmon fillet. Or, you might prefer to discard your skin, either tossing or setting it aside to use in another recipe such as a seafood stock. But let's consider another option: salmon skin bacon. At first, the concept of crispy salmon skins may seem impractical (if not a bit nonsensical), but frying them up can actually yield delicious results.
Of course, salmon skin won't completely replicate the unique taste of bacon. However, if prepared properly, it can be transformed into a savory, crunchy snack or side in the style of the ever-beloved, pork-based bacon. To prepare, simply remove the salmon skin from the filet, then get rid of any scales and excess meat. Next, you can season, marinate, or salt your skins to your liking. Your salmon bacon can then be cooked to your own preferences. You can bread and fry them, air fry, bake, or even pan cook them as you would bacon. The fish skin, like bacon, has plenty of fat to help lubricate the pan while cooking and is loaded with flavor.
Salmon skin bacon is an easy, tasty, and nutritious snack
Though salmon skin bacon doesn't exactly mimic the taste of pork bacon, it definitely does hold its own when it comes to flavor. Salmon skin carries a lot of flavor thanks to its fattiness and also has the perfect texture for frying, developing a pleasant, crunchy appearance that makes it impossible to resist. Salmon skins can also be seasoned to your exact flavor preferences. Drying your skins and salting them will produce a simple dish that can be used as a topper for other dishes, or they can be breaded and fried to serve with different dips and sauces (think Creole mustard or even this delicious chili crisp). You can also marinate the skins in soy or a teriyaki sauce prior to cooking. This will infuse the dish with an intense and savory taste.
Salmon skin bacon also packs a punch in the nutrient department as well. This is because salmon skins are packed with nutrients such as omega-3s and vitamins such as vitamins B and D. In fact, the skins have even more of these nutrients than the actual meat of the fish. With ease in preparation, concentrated flavor, and high nutritional value, salmon skin is ideal for eating on its own.