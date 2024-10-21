Why Salmon Skin Is Being Called The Bacon Of The Sea

Let's put some skin in the game, or on a frying pan. Depending on your dining preferences, you may view salmon skin as a delicious, crispy feature and a mistake to remove from your salmon fillet. Or, you might prefer to discard your skin, either tossing or setting it aside to use in another recipe such as a seafood stock. But let's consider another option: salmon skin bacon. At first, the concept of crispy salmon skins may seem impractical (if not a bit nonsensical), but frying them up can actually yield delicious results.

Of course, salmon skin won't completely replicate the unique taste of bacon. However, if prepared properly, it can be transformed into a savory, crunchy snack or side in the style of the ever-beloved, pork-based bacon. To prepare, simply remove the salmon skin from the filet, then get rid of any scales and excess meat. Next, you can season, marinate, or salt your skins to your liking. Your salmon bacon can then be cooked to your own preferences. You can bread and fry them, air fry, bake, or even pan cook them as you would bacon. The fish skin, like bacon, has plenty of fat to help lubricate the pan while cooking and is loaded with flavor.