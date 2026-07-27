The Iconic '60s Film That Helped The Vodka Martini Rise To Fame

A vodka martini, with its requisite glassware and quiet signal of luxury to those in the know, was certainly propelled to national note by James Bond's association. This, of course, was long before the advent of the craft cocktail movement that didn't arrive on the scene until roughly the 1980s. The extent to which Bond made particular note of his drink preference and specified exactly how it was mixed, which was not common at the time, only added to its allure. Ultimately, having a drink order on the tip of your tongue might just have come down to what you saw at the movie theater. Hence an across-the-board rise in popularity of vodka martinis, if their high on-screen appearance tally had anything to do with it.

Today, martinis are practically an art form all their own. To make the best martini, experts agree to chill both your glass and the liquor, and use a 5:1 ratio of vodka to vermouth for a dry version, or 2:1 for a wet one. What may seem blasphemous though is that many bartenders prefer a stirred cocktail to Bond's signature shaken instructions. Although Bond liked many things fast, the consensus is that the rapid shaking movement does not provide the optimum flavor and mouthfeel of a stirred vodka martini. Whether you like your drink with more or less vermouth, a citrus peel twist or olives, the right martini customization is up to you. But, there is no disputing that Ian Fleming's James Bond is inextricably linked with this classic cocktail and perhaps always will be.