13 Kitchenware Brands To Look For At Costco In 2026

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One of the most important questions to ask yourself when shopping for kitchen appliances is, "Can I get this for less?" The answer is usually yes — especially if you're interested in high-end kitchenware or a well-known name. The second question to ask is, "Does Costco sell this brand?"

Costco can help you save money on kitchen appliances because the retailer often offers more for your dollars when you buy top kitchenware brands. This frequently shows up as extra pieces in a set that cost the same as lesser quantity sets elsewhere. Additionally, Costco sometimes throws in gift cards with purchase. Costco also may showcase in-store and online sales of typically pricey kitchenware brands. For some kitchenware items, there may be products made especially for Costco that you can only get there.

We scoured Costco for some of the kitchenware brands you should keep an eye out for when shopping at the store. Take note that stock may vary depending on location and time of year, and that deals may be listed for limited periods.