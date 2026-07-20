13 Kitchenware Brands To Look For At Costco In 2026
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One of the most important questions to ask yourself when shopping for kitchen appliances is, "Can I get this for less?" The answer is usually yes — especially if you're interested in high-end kitchenware or a well-known name. The second question to ask is, "Does Costco sell this brand?"
Costco can help you save money on kitchen appliances because the retailer often offers more for your dollars when you buy top kitchenware brands. This frequently shows up as extra pieces in a set that cost the same as lesser quantity sets elsewhere. Additionally, Costco sometimes throws in gift cards with purchase. Costco also may showcase in-store and online sales of typically pricey kitchenware brands. For some kitchenware items, there may be products made especially for Costco that you can only get there.
We scoured Costco for some of the kitchenware brands you should keep an eye out for when shopping at the store. Take note that stock may vary depending on location and time of year, and that deals may be listed for limited periods.
All-Clad
All-Clad has been known for decades for offering durable stainless steel kitchen essentials. Where Costco wins with its All-Clad sets is by offering exclusive combinations that give you more pieces for less money than sets sold directly by All-Clad. For instance, the All-Clad D5 Stainless Steel 13-piece Cookware Set for $1099.99 and the All-Clad D3 13-piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set for $799.99 are cheaper than, or similar to, the cost of 10-piece sets elsewhere.
Nordic Ware
Nordic Ware's sheet pans are legendary; bakers love them for their durability. Of course, lasting investments aren't often the cheapest investment, but Costco sells exclusive Nordic Ware bundles that cost less than if each item were bought individually from the brand. Top bargains include the online-only Nordic Ware Naturals Five-Piece Aluminum Sheet Pan Set for $49.99 and the also online-only Nordic Ware Basalt Ceramic Non-Stick Three-Piece Skillet Set for $99.99.
Staub
Keep an eye out for Staub at Costco. It's one of the brands the store sometimes holds special events for, meaning deals on items you may not see in the store year-round. For example, Costco is offering both the Staub Nine-Piece Kitchen Tool Set and the Staub Three-Piece Serving Set for $99.99 through August 2.
KitchenAid
If you've wondered if KitchenAid stand mixers are worth it before, we say yes if you get one at Costco. Deals often pop up on the infamous stand mixer around the holiday season, but you can get one at Costco at competitive pricing year-round. For instance, the infamous KitchenAid 6 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer is listed for $399.99, which is less than smaller sizes sold elsewhere. But it's not just small appliances; Costco offers stellar deals on large KitchenAid appliances, including the KitchenAid 23.1 Cu. Ft. Counter-Depth French Door Refrigerator, where you can save up to $400 by buying more than one appliance through the retailer.
Cuisinart
Costco features Cuisinart products that cost considerably less than elsewhere. Take a look at the workhorse Cuisinart Custom 14 Cup Food Processor for $199.99, or the Cuisinart 12-piece Essential Tool and Gadget Set for $59.99, which is the same price as the Cuisinart 10-piece sets sold by other stores.
Henckels
Henckels kitchen products are known for their German engineering, and the knife sets in particular are bestsellers. While the sets don't come cheap, Costco offers a more affordable way to stock your kitchen with the brand, such as the J.A. Henckels Elan Series Knife Set for $136.99. The Henckels Modernist 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Block Set sells for $249.99, which is less money than if you bought it directly from Henckels.
T-fal
T-fal actually invented the nonstick cookware category way back in 1956. The brand now offers a huge range of products, from bakeware to air fryers, and Costco is an ideal place to pick up sets, which we found cost at least $100 less than the retailer. The T-fal Tri-Ply 13-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set is $50 off, selling for $189.99 until July 31. You can also grab the T-fal Ceramic Non-Stick Frypan Set for just $44.99.
Vitamix
Vitamix sells blender sets that cost as much as four figures, but you can still get a great Vitamix at Costco for way, way less. In fact, Costco sells an exclusive Vitamix model, the Vitamix Alta Pro Blender, for $399.99.
Nespresso
Costco doesn't simply sell Nespresso machines; the retailer sells Nespresso packages. That makes Costco a much better deal than getting one of these beloved coffee makers from another retailer. For example, the $179.99 Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe comes with an Aeroccino 3 frother and 32 capsules, plus a $20 coffee voucher to Nespresso.com. There are also bundles that include store gift cards, such as the Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Cold Value Added Bundle for $139.99, which includes a $45 Costco Shop Card with purchase.
Mikasa
Mikasa dinnerware and serving pieces are ideal for both special holiday events and daily use. The Mikasa Ciara 40-Piece Bone China Dinnerware Set is just $119.99, which is pretty much the cheapest price we've seen for a 40-piece Mikasa set. Additionally, the Mikasa Virtuoso 114-piece Flatware and Caddy Set is $179.99, breaking down to just a few dollars per piece.
Ninja
Ninja is known for everything from air fryers to coffee makers, but Costco sweetens the deal for shoppers interested in this brand by adding extras to your purchase that you can't get elsewhere. The Ninja CREAMi Scoop and Swirl Ice Cream and Soft Serve Maker sells for $299.99, and is a similar price to other retailers, but Costco throws in a $70 Costco Shop Card with purchase, making it a much better deal.
Cutco
Cutco pieces aren't sold regularly on Costco shelves, but are instead a special that sometimes rolls through to offer exclusive multi-piece bundle pricing that's not typically available on Cutco's site. For example, the limited time Cutco 5-Piece Kitchen Knife Set with Shears for $499.99.
Zweisel
If you're looking to stock up on Zweisel glasses for either business or home use, Costco offers sets that are nearly half the cost of other retailers, such as the Zwiesel Glas Pure Red Wine Glass Set for $49.99 and Zweisel Pure Whiskey Glasses for $52.99.