The Best Temperature For Melt-In-Your-Mouth Chuck Roast
Chuck roast, when cooked properly, can have a delicious fall-apart, melt-in-your-mouth texture. But if you cook it at too high of a temperature, it will end up tough. The proper temperature for the perfect chuck roast actually depends how it's cooked, but it's ideal to stick with the low and slow method. If you're braising it in a Dutch oven, which is a common method for cooking this cut of meat, then keep the temperature pretty low — right around 325 degrees Fahrenheit is perfect. Some recipes might call for 350 degrees Fahrenheit, but any higher than that could result in a dried-out roast that's technically cooked but isn't tender.
After you've chosen the perfect chuck roast, it needs hours to cook in order for those tough muscle fibers to properly break down. The long cooking time paired with the liquid in the Dutch oven creates the optimal cooking setup for a tender roast.
Cooking the chuck roast in a slow cooker is also a great method. If you plan to go this route, the temperature will need to be adjusted. Cook the roast on low for between six and eight hours in order to yield that same fall-apart tenderness you'd get from a Dutch oven. The "low" temperature setting might vary depending on the brand, but according to Crock Pot, it's anywhere from 164 to 182 degrees Fahrenheit. Some people choose to cook the roast on high for a shorter period of time, but this ultimately depends on the thickness of the roast and how long you it takes to get that ideal texture.
Liquid and temperature go hand in hand
Alongside a low temperature, a braising liquid is necessary to achieve the texture you're looking for. In an enclosed cooking vessel, such as a slow cooker or a Dutch oven, liquid is almost always necessary, though there are some exceptions. The liquid steams and creates a moist environment that allows the meat to break down without getting too dry. Since chuck roasts require such a long cook time, cooking one in a traditional roasting pan without liquid just wouldn't yield the same texture.
You don't need too much liquid for the chuck roast to properly cook; it should be enough to cover the bottom of the Dutch oven or slow cooker. And no need to submerge the entire roast. Make sure to keep the lid on no matter what vessel you're using, or that water will evaporate and result in a dry roast.
The best way to tell when a chuck roast is done is to begin pulling it apart with a fork. If it easily shreds, then it's nice and tender. If it doesn't, then give it more time and check it regularly.