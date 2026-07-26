Skip The Meat Mallet: Tenderize Pork Chops With This Chinese Technique

Pork chops can be absolutely delicious — if you use the right cooking technique. In 8 Clever Ways to Tenderize Pork, Chef Maricel Gentile explained how the Chinese technique of velveting can help make pork super tender, without requiring you to stand in the kitchen, pounding away at your pork chops with a meat mallet. All you'll need is some baking soda or cornstarch and a bit of time to get a fantastically succulent pork chop. "It will give the pork a silky texture and keep it from overcooking," says Gentile.

The concept of velveting is pretty simple. The method varies depending on whether you're using baking soda or cornstarch. Baking soda is often applied directly to the meat, while cornstarch is typically mixed with other ingredients, such as oil and other seasonings. A common guideline is about 1 teaspoon of baking soda or 2 tablespoons of cornstarch per pound of meat. Whichever method you choose, pop your meat into the fridge and let it sit for half an hour or so. Baking soda requires a lighter touch, as leaving it on the meat too long can affect the texture and make it mushy, while cornstarch-based mixtures are generally more forgiving. Rinse it off, then proceed with your recipe as normal.