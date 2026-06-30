Make Pork Chops 10x Better With This Caribbean Seasoning Blend

Anyone lucky enough to have grown up during the 1990s likely remembers pork being advertised as "the other white meat," in comparison to chicken because both types of meat were fairly lean. Unfortunately, another thing cuts like pork chops share with chicken is that they have a reputation for being boring and bland — and that's not necessarily incorrect. Pork chops have a well-earned reputation for being tricky to cook because they need the right seasoning to bring that delicious earthy, lightly sweet pork flavor to life.

That's where Caribbean jerk seasoning comes in. We already know jerk seasoning adds the perfect spicy twist to steak and roasted veggies are about 10 times tastier covered in jerk seasoning, but this tasty spice blend is also great for pork chops. Though it includes a blend of aromatics like garlic and onion powder and herbs like thyme and parsley, the star of jerk seasoning is a mixture of warm spices. These often include cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and allspice, along with piquant flavors from paprika, cumin, and hot pepper flakes. Pork is known to pair perfectly with herbs, garlic, spicy heat, and fruit, making jerk seasoning an ideal way to elevate it and make all the nuances in the meat stand out.