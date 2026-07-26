Fall-Off-The-Bone BBQ Ribs Are Guaranteed With This Effortless Cooking Method

Almost every committed carnivore is familiar with the phrase "falling off the bone." They're also familiar with the precise protein that this evocative expression is almost exclusively intended to praise. It isn't chicken. It obviously isn't tofu. It's ribs! Amateur and professional pitmasters alike have spent an incalculable number of hours smoking, grilling, and baking all kinds of ribs in search of this elusive quality. And you can join these tender meat-seeking ranks with a smaller appliance using your very own pressure cooker.

Full disclosure: Many pressure cooker rib recipes you'll find require finishing under the broiler for a more convincing, fire-kissed surface. You may also notice that those recipes call for pork ribs specifically. Those will typically be easier to fit into a pressure cooker than a rack of larger beef ribs. While this isn't exactly a set-and-forget situation in either case, a pressure cooker still provides some perks versus other preparation methods alone. For one, the same intense heat that makes a pressure cooker perform its tasks so fast also breaks downs tough connective tissues with ease, thus rendering them tender enough to merit those four little words. And this typically tends to happen in under an hour with little more than something like a sweet and spicy dry rub.