The Iron-Rich, Powerhouse Ingredient That Once Was The Most Popular Sweetener In America

A number of ingredients are crucial when baking, such as flour or baking soda, but one people don't give enough thought to is sweetener. Whether you're using granulated white sugar, brown sugar, or cane sugar, the type of sweetener you use in cooking and baking can affect more than just the flavor. It also impacts the texture, moisture, browning, and spread. While white sugar is most commonly used when it comes to modern baked goods, there was a time when a different sweetener was the No. 1 choice in American households. Molasses, with its rich, thick consistency and notable mineral content, was a staple for delectable desserts back in the day.

Molasses is a dark, syrupy sweetener that comes from boiling sugarcane juice. It has various levels of sweetness and flavor, depending on how many times it's boiled; the more boiling sessions, the darker and more bitter it becomes. Molasses dates back to ancient India and reached Europe by the Middle Ages. From there, it made its way to the American colonies, where it was the most popular sweetener until the late 1800s when refined white sugar became more accessible. But molasses remains a beloved ingredient, especially in Southern cooking, providing, depending on the type, meaningful amounts of calcium, potassium, and iron. It's often forgotten by cooks, but this liquid sweetener has much to offer in terms of flavor. Whether you're using it in your baked goods or even to balance out the heat in a savory recipe like chili, molasses can add depth and complexity to your cooking.