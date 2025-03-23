The Staple Ingredient That Prevents Oatmeal Cookies From Becoming Cakey

The cure for cakey oatmeal cookies is just a small dose of molasses. Think of Mary Poppins' spoonful of sugar. Too much molasses will overwhelm the flavor and texture of oatmeal cookies. And while molasses cookies are also delicious, they aren't the goal here. A tablespoon or so is all you need to tweak a single-batch cookie recipe, and even less if the batch is scaled down. You could try tweaking your recipe with a teaspoon to start to see the results if you're worried about overdoing it.

If you're planning on adding molasses, consider scaling down the granulated sugar to balance the sweetness. You could even scale the sugar way down for a more savory oatmeal cookie. If you find that the cookies are still coming out cakey, you can also try pre-soaking the oats.

It's important to choose a mild-flavored molasses so it doesn't overwhelm the taste of the oatmeal. Unsulphured light varieties are best, which can sometimes be labeled as original, regular, or mild. Dark molasses (aka robust, full, or second) has a stronger flavor. While it's not off limits, just keep in mind that darker varieties will give the cookies more of a molasses flavor. Don't use blackstrap molasses which is very dark with a strong, bitter flavor. If you don't have any molasses on hand, you could try mixing brown sugar and maple syrup together for an easy two-ingredient swap.