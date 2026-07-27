The Sweet Trader Joe's Product That Gives Lattes 10x The Flavor
Sometimes you just want to make the perfect latte at home, one that tastes like you paid good money for it. But you don't necessarily need a fancy espresso machine to do that; there are pantry ingredients that can make a bigger difference than you'd expect. One such item is Trader Joe's Bourbon Vanilla Bean Paste — a thick mixture that combines vanilla extract with real vanilla bean seeds . Unlike standard vanilla extract, which is just pure syrup, this paste adds a little body without being too thick, and has tiny black flecks of vanilla seeds that'll disperse throughout your drink, making it not quite as one-dimensional as many bottled syrups. The use of real vanilla bean seeds also means it has a richer flavor and more intense vanilla notes than the straight up sweetness of some extracts and syrups, giving your coffee more complexity.
Additionally, vanilla does a lot to balance the slight bitterness of coffee (there's a reason vanilla lattes are so popular), and it also goes well with dairy in milk-based drinks like a latte. You only need to whisk in a small amount of the TJ's paste for a delicious vanilla latte (and it'll also work for iced ones too), so add this one to your list of coffee add-ins that are truly cafe-worthy.
How to get the most out of this paste
The TJ's Bourbon Vanilla Bean Paste is a fantastic product, but it's also one of those items you should use sparingly because it has a stronger vanilla flavor . Adding too much can easily overpower the espresso, so start with around half a teaspoon for a single latte and adjust once you've tasted it. Mixing it through heat is the best way to ensure the paste evenly distributes without any clumps. So, you'll want to stir it into the freshly brewed espresso while its hot, especially if making an iced latte — only add the ice once the paste has blended into your hot espresso. Alternatively, you can froth up the paste with the milk if making a hot latte.
The Trader Joe's vanilla bean paste has become a favorite thanks to its accessible price point ($4.99 for a 4-ounce jar) and stellar flavor, but if your local store doesn't have it, you do have other options. There are similar products from brands like Nielsen-Massey and Heilala which will give a similar result, but be prepared to shell out more money. And if you're hesitant to try it because of the potential alcohol content of TJ's Bourbon vanilla, know that the "bourbon" refers to the variety of vanilla bean — Bourbon vanilla — rather than having anything to do with whiskey. However, the product does contain a little bit of alcohol because the vanilla extract used to make it is alcohol-based.