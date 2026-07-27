The Sweet Trader Joe's Product That Gives Lattes 10x The Flavor

Sometimes you just want to make the perfect latte at home, one that tastes like you paid good money for it. But you don't necessarily need a fancy espresso machine to do that; there are pantry ingredients that can make a bigger difference than you'd expect. One such item is Trader Joe's Bourbon Vanilla Bean Paste — a thick mixture that combines vanilla extract with real vanilla bean seeds . Unlike standard vanilla extract, which is just pure syrup, this paste adds a little body without being too thick, and has tiny black flecks of vanilla seeds that'll disperse throughout your drink, making it not quite as one-dimensional as many bottled syrups. The use of real vanilla bean seeds also means it has a richer flavor and more intense vanilla notes than the straight up sweetness of some extracts and syrups, giving your coffee more complexity.

Additionally, vanilla does a lot to balance the slight bitterness of coffee (there's a reason vanilla lattes are so popular), and it also goes well with dairy in milk-based drinks like a latte. You only need to whisk in a small amount of the TJ's paste for a delicious vanilla latte (and it'll also work for iced ones too), so add this one to your list of coffee add-ins that are truly cafe-worthy.