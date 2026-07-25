The Cooking Myth That's Limiting How You Use Your Charcoal Grill
Even if you're well versed in the art of using a charcoal grill, there's a cooking myth that you might still find yourself strictly following: only using charcoal. Whipping up a nice grilled entree with charcoal alone means you might be missing out on a world of flavors. Despite its name, you can use wood and experiment with its many varieties in a charcoal grill. The best types of wood for smoking and grilling, like hickory and cherry, can be a game-changer. Just load your wood of choice where you usually would charcoal and watch it burn. It's going to give a lot of advantages to the flavor of your dish — a department where charcoal can lack. It helps that wood also produces a pleasant aroma, which can enhance one's cooking experience and stimulate your appetite.
Alternatively, you can take advantage of a combination of charcoal and wood if you want the best of both worlds; it's not a new concept to use the two together. If you want charcoal's ability to provide an even, enduring heat while also enjoying the flavor wood can contribute, you're going to enjoy the blend of the two. Wood is a revered option for grilling, and it can contribute many upsides (though it has its downsides too).
The pros and cons of using wood for your charcoal grill
A dish without layers of flavor can be a boring one-dimensional meal. Using wood ensures that problem is solved by adding notes depending on your arsenal. If you're whipping up a smoky sausage, you can use oak, whereas for a robust brisket, give hickory a shot. There are plenty of choices and flavor profiles that you might have fun exploring. Another thing that wood does better than charcoal is that it sparks easily — but it also takes longer to heat. It's a downside to barbecuing with wood. It can also provide inconsistent heat, which can make grilling a bit more tricky. That's why some home cooks combine wood and charcoal to combat this troublesome disadvantage. The aftermath of using wood can be more tedious to clean, too, as it produces more smoke and ash. But, of course, it's not all rainbows with charcoal, either.
If the rich flavors seem worth it (and they are), try using wood the next time you have a barbecue party — your guests might even beg you to host the next one again. Or surprise them by using wood with charcoal; it doesn't have to be one or the other, as both have their own sets of pros and cons. If you use them together, you might even discover your new go-to grilling method and become a grilling master in your own right.