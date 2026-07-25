The Cooking Myth That's Limiting How You Use Your Charcoal Grill

Even if you're well versed in the art of using a charcoal grill, there's a cooking myth that you might still find yourself strictly following: only using charcoal. Whipping up a nice grilled entree with charcoal alone means you might be missing out on a world of flavors. Despite its name, you can use wood and experiment with its many varieties in a charcoal grill. The best types of wood for smoking and grilling, like hickory and cherry, can be a game-changer. Just load your wood of choice where you usually would charcoal and watch it burn. It's going to give a lot of advantages to the flavor of your dish — a department where charcoal can lack. It helps that wood also produces a pleasant aroma, which can enhance one's cooking experience and stimulate your appetite.

Alternatively, you can take advantage of a combination of charcoal and wood if you want the best of both worlds; it's not a new concept to use the two together. If you want charcoal's ability to provide an even, enduring heat while also enjoying the flavor wood can contribute, you're going to enjoy the blend of the two. Wood is a revered option for grilling, and it can contribute many upsides (though it has its downsides too).