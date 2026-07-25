Give Roasted Brussels Sprouts An Asian-Inspired Upgrade For The Best Vegetable Side Dish

Brussels sprouts haters, your days are numbered. Anyone who still thinks they don't like these little cabbage-like balls are about to have their mind blown with one umami butter upgrade that takes the sprouts from ignored side dish to the first thing your family reaches for on the table. It's all thanks to miso paste.

This fermented soybean paste is jam-packed with savory depth. When you stir it into butter, it becomes a spread that seeps into every little nook and cranny and infuses the most intense flavor as it does so. The best part is it doesn't take much effort to make it yourself. You just need 2 tablespoons of miso mixed into 2 tablespoons of butter, which should cover about 1 pound of washed, trimmed, and halved Brussels sprouts.

With the ratio mastered, timing and temperature matters just as much. Butter burns easily above 350 degrees Fahrenheit, and with miso's more delicate flavors, the whole thing can easily tip into harsh territory. Either coat and cook your Brussels sprouts at a lower temperature for longer, or wait until you've cooked the crispiest roasted Brussels sprouts in olive oil at 450 degrees Fahrenheit, then toss them through the miso butter when they're still hot.