Give Roasted Brussels Sprouts An Asian-Inspired Upgrade For The Best Vegetable Side Dish
Brussels sprouts haters, your days are numbered. Anyone who still thinks they don't like these little cabbage-like balls are about to have their mind blown with one umami butter upgrade that takes the sprouts from ignored side dish to the first thing your family reaches for on the table. It's all thanks to miso paste.
This fermented soybean paste is jam-packed with savory depth. When you stir it into butter, it becomes a spread that seeps into every little nook and cranny and infuses the most intense flavor as it does so. The best part is it doesn't take much effort to make it yourself. You just need 2 tablespoons of miso mixed into 2 tablespoons of butter, which should cover about 1 pound of washed, trimmed, and halved Brussels sprouts.
With the ratio mastered, timing and temperature matters just as much. Butter burns easily above 350 degrees Fahrenheit, and with miso's more delicate flavors, the whole thing can easily tip into harsh territory. Either coat and cook your Brussels sprouts at a lower temperature for longer, or wait until you've cooked the crispiest roasted Brussels sprouts in olive oil at 450 degrees Fahrenheit, then toss them through the miso butter when they're still hot.
Don't overdo your Asian-inspired upgrade
Miso butter is good at adding complexity and rich flavor, but if you combine it with a few other carefully selected ingredients, you can make it even better. For example, a little lemon can brighten up any richness, and you can lean into the Asian-inspired theme by adding toasted sesame seeds, crispy chili oil, and some grated ginger. There are a lot of ingredients that can boost Brussels sprouts flavor, but try to pick a few additions so as not to muddy the flavors. Miso is also quite salty, so waiting until you add the miso butter means you can taste the Brussels sprouts before deciding what other seasonings or ingredients they may need.
When it comes to the miso, there are a few varieties worth bearing in mind. White miso (known as shiro) is much more delicate and slightly sweet. Yellow miso (awase miso) is a little more savory. Red miso (aka miso) is fermented the longest, so it's quite intensely flavored and should be used much more carefully. Overall, white miso is the best fit for Brussels sprouts.