For Better-Tasting Asparagus, Don't Skip This Step

Asparagus is one of those foods people either love or hate. If you're in the first group, you know how well it pairs with fresh crumbled goat cheese, smoked salmon and lemon dressing, or a juicy garlic butter steak. If you're in the second category, there might be a crucial mistake standing between you and perfect asparagus: you're forgetting to marinate it.

Asparagus boasts plenty of flavor on its own. It's earthy, nutty, and beautifully bitter and sweet. The right marinade can not only enhance those flavors, but also improve its texture. Asparagus stalks are naturally fibrous, especially as they mature. A good marinade can help soften them, and prevent them from drying out during high-heat cooking. With that in mind, the ultimate asparagus marinade is all about mixing the right ingredients.

Acidic ingredients, such as lemon juice or vinegar, can tone down asparagus' natural bitterness and make it more enjoyable. Olive oil locks in moisture and also gives the spices something to stick to. Some fresh herbs, including dill, thyme, rosemary, or parsley, infuses your asparagus with freshness without overpowering it. The rest is entirely up to you. Once you set your mind on your preferred flavors, it's time to put everything together. The best part? It's incredibly simple.