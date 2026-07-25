For Better-Tasting Asparagus, Don't Skip This Step
Asparagus is one of those foods people either love or hate. If you're in the first group, you know how well it pairs with fresh crumbled goat cheese, smoked salmon and lemon dressing, or a juicy garlic butter steak. If you're in the second category, there might be a crucial mistake standing between you and perfect asparagus: you're forgetting to marinate it.
Asparagus boasts plenty of flavor on its own. It's earthy, nutty, and beautifully bitter and sweet. The right marinade can not only enhance those flavors, but also improve its texture. Asparagus stalks are naturally fibrous, especially as they mature. A good marinade can help soften them, and prevent them from drying out during high-heat cooking. With that in mind, the ultimate asparagus marinade is all about mixing the right ingredients.
Acidic ingredients, such as lemon juice or vinegar, can tone down asparagus' natural bitterness and make it more enjoyable. Olive oil locks in moisture and also gives the spices something to stick to. Some fresh herbs, including dill, thyme, rosemary, or parsley, infuses your asparagus with freshness without overpowering it. The rest is entirely up to you. Once you set your mind on your preferred flavors, it's time to put everything together. The best part? It's incredibly simple.
Cook the asparagus until just tender and let it marinate in the fridge
Before you make the marinade, make sure you buy fresh, high-quality asparagus. Julia Child's tip for picking the best asparagus is to look for stalks that are firm and crisp, with tightly closed, compact tips. Once you bring it home, trim the tough, woody ends and boil the asparagus until it's crisp-tender (up to 10 minutes) while you prepare the marinade.
For the marinade, whisk together a little extra virgin olive oil, Dijon mustard, and either balsamic vinegar, red wine vinegar, or lemon juice. This creates an emulsion, which is essential to evenly coat the asparagus stalks. Next, mix in some finely chopped red onion, salt, black pepper, or any other flavors your prefer. You can also add a little Cajun seasoning for a spicier kick, or for extra flavor, give dukkah (a Middle Eastern mixture made with herbs and nuts) a try. Asparagus takes on the greatest flavor when using this unexpected seasoning.
Once cooked, move the stalks to a shallow dish and coat them with the marinade. Let them rest for a couple of minutes at room temperature; the residual heat lets the stalks soak up the marinade more effectively. If you're short on time, quickly blanch the asparagus before plunging it into an ice bath to stop the cooking process. All that's left is to cover the asparagus, refrigerate it, and let it marinate for about three hours before serving.