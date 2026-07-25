Here's How Long Your Owala Bottle Will Keep Drinks Cold

Whether you're on your way to the gym, packing for a road trip, or simply trying to beat the summer heat, there's nothing better than having a cold drink by your side. There's a good reason people have a preference for cold beverages. They trigger the thermoreceptors in our bodies, which is why every sip feels extra fresh and satisfying. But the moment you set your drink out in the sun, it takes no more than a couple of minutes to heat up. Luckily, this is where Owala water bottles come in handy.

What you need to know about Owala is that it can keep your drink cold for up to a whole day. That's because it boasts not one, but three layers of vacuum-insulated stainless steel, which protect the liquids inside from the outer environment. In addition, the stainless steel walls limit heat transfer, and make it possible for the beverages to maintain their initial temperature for hours. Simply put, if you toss a few ice cubes inside, there's a high chance you'll find them intact the next day.

Of course, leaving your Owala bottle in a hot car or under direct sunlight warms the drink inside much faster than if you keep it in the shade. Some users have reported that prolonged exposure to the sun can gradually affect the bottle's insulating performance, though the drink still stays cool for several hours. What's more, the extreme heat inside a parked car can significantly damage the bottle's vacuum seal. To get the most out of your Owala bottle, avoid exposing it to temperature extremes.