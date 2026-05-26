How Often Should You Clean Your Owala Water Bottle?

With the popularity of reusable water bottles comes the inevitable debate about which brand does it best. Some remain loyal to Hydroflask or Stanley, while others firmly stan Owala brand tumblers with their patented FreeSip lids. These patented lids are designed to create an airtight, leakproof seal when closed while allowing the user to sip through a straw or tilt the bottle for bigger mouthfuls. The only downside to these cool, convenient features is that they require a lot of moving parts, leaving many wondering how to clean their Owala water bottle and how frequently they should do so.

According to the Owala FAQ page, if your tumbler goes everywhere you go on a daily basis, it's recommended that you clean your reusable water bottle once per day, especially if you frequently use it for coffee or add flavor and hydration packets to your water. Anything other than plain water can contain particles that could build up more quickly than grime and bacteria from water alone. However, even if you only ever drink plain water from your Owala, it's still important to wash all the various nooks and crannies particular to these bottles once a week at minimum.

Having a regular washing schedule helps ensure your Owala remains squeaky clean, preventing it from developing weird smells or enough bacteria buildup to potentially make you sick. Hand-washing everything in hot, soapy water is recommended for deep cleaning, but you can also place certain parts in the dishwasher in a pinch.