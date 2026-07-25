Everybody Ate Macaroni Salad This Way In The '70s And We Understand Why

Since macaroni salad recipes from the '70s were all about simplicity, making your own version requires only a modest amount of ingredients. Once you combine cooked macaroni noodles with a succinct blend of raw chopped veggies, such as onion, green pepper, and celery, all you need to do is mix up your dressing and pour it on. The best part? The dressing is composed of just Miracle Whip, a small amount of mustard, a few basic seasonings, such as salt and pepper, plus optional extras, such as paprika and more garlic powder.

Since Miracle Whip is thinner than mayonnaise, it has just the right consistency to make creamy macaroni salad. For the best overall taste and texture, whisk your dressing ingredients first, pour them over your macaroni salad, then let the combined mixture rest in your refrigerator for a few hours before serving. This lets the noodles soak up some of the dressing while resting in the fridge. You can also add a bit more Miracle Whip right before serving to ensure maximum creaminess.

While this classic '70s-style side is tasty on its own and easy to put together, for macaroni salad packed with extra flavor, you can also reach for an additional powerhouse ingredient, such as Old Bay seasoning. Additionally, feel free to round out this classic recipe by incorporating some extra mix-ins, such as chopped pickles or hard-boiled eggs.