Are Longhorn Steakhouse's Portions Getting Smaller? Some Diners Have Receipts

Shrinkflation is indeed a real thing. Not only has Aldi been accused of misleading serving sizes, customers also say Five Guys has shrunk its fry portions, and Chick-fil-A sandwiches look to be getting smaller. Now, it seems shrinkflation has reached the world of chain steakhouses, as Longhorn is the latest brand to be accused of serving smaller portions. And, as is the case with social media, many customers have proof.

One TikToker posted a video of a grilled chicken salad he ordered to go from Longhorn. The salad itself looks good enough — fresh lettuce, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, grapes, and strawberries — but, as he pans to the separate portion of chicken, the problem is clear. It's the saddest-looking serving of grilled chicken you might have ever seen — maybe six or seven tiny chewed-up-looking, grizzled portions of chicken. He addresses Longhorn, writing, "You have some explaining to do."

But it's not just the to-go orders and chicken that have suffered from shrinking portions. Longhorn Steakhouse's steaks have been spotted coming out in paltry sizes. Another TikTok user posted a video of what apparently should be a 6-ounce filet mignon. The tiny steak is only slightly larger than their thumb. They comment, "Check out my generous 6-ounce cut steak from Longhorn Steakhouse. And then they tried to guilt me into accepting this was normal." With Longhorn, it would be one thing if there were just a couple of complaints — but shrinkflation looks to be a real problem at the popular steakhouse chain.