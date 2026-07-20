Are Longhorn Steakhouse's Portions Getting Smaller? Some Diners Have Receipts
Shrinkflation is indeed a real thing. Not only has Aldi been accused of misleading serving sizes, customers also say Five Guys has shrunk its fry portions, and Chick-fil-A sandwiches look to be getting smaller. Now, it seems shrinkflation has reached the world of chain steakhouses, as Longhorn is the latest brand to be accused of serving smaller portions. And, as is the case with social media, many customers have proof.
One TikToker posted a video of a grilled chicken salad he ordered to go from Longhorn. The salad itself looks good enough — fresh lettuce, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, grapes, and strawberries — but, as he pans to the separate portion of chicken, the problem is clear. It's the saddest-looking serving of grilled chicken you might have ever seen — maybe six or seven tiny chewed-up-looking, grizzled portions of chicken. He addresses Longhorn, writing, "You have some explaining to do."
But it's not just the to-go orders and chicken that have suffered from shrinking portions. Longhorn Steakhouse's steaks have been spotted coming out in paltry sizes. Another TikTok user posted a video of what apparently should be a 6-ounce filet mignon. The tiny steak is only slightly larger than their thumb. They comment, "Check out my generous 6-ounce cut steak from Longhorn Steakhouse. And then they tried to guilt me into accepting this was normal." With Longhorn, it would be one thing if there were just a couple of complaints — but shrinkflation looks to be a real problem at the popular steakhouse chain.
Small sizes and poor-quality steaks
Another TikToker claims Longhorn changed its 6-ounce cut to a 4-ounce cut and is scamming people on to-go orders. A Facebook user says, "Unfortunately the steaks are very thin now, not what they used to be. Texas Roadhouse is going to be a better choice if you want a normal steak and not a pan steak." Another Facebook user posted a photo of their Longhorn steak with two sides and said, "Longhorn portion sizes got me feeling like I ordered from the kids' menu."
In addition to the portion size issue, some Redditors claim the quality of Longhorn's food has suffered in recent years as well. Users have called the steaks stringy and grainy, thin and fatty, and compared them to cheap cuts from Walmart. Ouch. So the big question is: Has Longhorn publicly responded to any of these complaints? A look at Longhorn's online menu doesn't show any significant changes in portion sizes. The chain itself hasn't spoken publicly about portion sizes or reduction in steak quality. If you visit a Longhorn Steakhouse and experience this issue, your best bet is to address it with the location's general manager directly.
So is shrinkflation a real problem at Longhorn Steakhouse? It certainly appears to be, if you're to believe many of the social media posts from customers. Maybe it's just isolated to some locations, but let's hope Longhorn at least addresses this growing problem and makes the necessary changes to keep customers satisfied. The steakhouse chain has been one of the best in the U.S. for a reason, and hopefully it will stay that way.