The 10 Best Kitchen Tool Finds We've Seen At Costco So Far In 2026

This 12-piece set by Cuisinart has all the tools you need for your kitchen. The set includes a can opener, peeler, ice cream scoop, two tongs (one nylon and one stainless steel), whisk, spatula, pizza cutter, two flippers (one slotted and one solid), and two spoons (one slotted and one solid). They are stainless steel and dishwasher safe. The nylon is safe up to 420 degrees Fahrenheit, and they are perfect for nonstick cookware.

Purchase the Cuisinart 12-piece Essential Tool and Gadget Set for $59.99.