The 10 Best Kitchen Tool Finds We've Seen At Costco So Far In 2026
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Costco warehouses are some of the best places to shop when you're looking for a great bargain. There are some must-buy items (including its famous hot dog and rotisserie chicken), but make sure you don't break any of the Costco rules when shopping. Costco also has some truly awesome finds for the kitchen, including these well-reviewed appliances, but in this article, we're taking a look at some of the retailer's best kitchen tools for 2026. These 10 incredible kitchen tool finds at Costco all have excellent customer reviews, coming in at an average of 4 stars or more.
Cuisinart 12-piece Essential Tool and Gadget Set
This 12-piece set by Cuisinart has all the tools you need for your kitchen. The set includes a can opener, peeler, ice cream scoop, two tongs (one nylon and one stainless steel), whisk, spatula, pizza cutter, two flippers (one slotted and one solid), and two spoons (one slotted and one solid). They are stainless steel and dishwasher safe. The nylon is safe up to 420 degrees Fahrenheit, and they are perfect for nonstick cookware.
Purchase the Cuisinart 12-piece Essential Tool and Gadget Set for $59.99.
Simplehuman Paper Towel Holder with Spray Pump
How neat is this towel holder? It holds a spray bottle you can fill with a cleaner of your choice so you always have a counter, stove, or other cleaner available. The 6-ounce spray bottle sits in the middle of your paper towels, and provides you with about 175 pumps. The tension arm holds your paper towels in place and makes it easy to remove a paper towel even if you only have one hand available.
Purchase the Simplehuman Paper Towel Holder with Spray Pump for $57.99.
Nordic Ware Simply Sourdough Starter Kit
Have you ever wanted to make your own sourdough bread? This kit by Nordic Ware has everything you need to do just that. It includes an instruction booklet, a steel bread baking pan with lid, silicone baking sling, glass jar for your sourdough starter, scraper, scoring tool, and whisk. Just be sure not to use any metal utensils on the pan, as it will scratch the surface. The instruction booklet even has directions on how to make your own sourdough starter.
Purchase the Nordic Ware Simply Sourdough Starter Kit for $79.99.
Pandex 5-piece Melamine Bowl Set with Lids
Need a set of different sized bowls for cooking, baking, prepping, and storage? This one comes with five bowls that all fit together for easy storage. It also comes with lids for each bowl. They are all dishwasher safe, but place the lids on the top rack only. The bowls come in blue, light blue, yellow, and white. However, you can opt for the multicolored bowl set, which is vibrant red, green, orange, yellow, and blue. This bowl set has 30 5-star reviews.
Purchase the Pandex 5-piece Melamine Bowl Set with Lids for $24.99.
MIU 2-piece Silicone Splatter Guards
Are you sick of frying on your stovetop and having oil splatter everywhere? These splatter guards can help keep that under control so you don't have to clean your entire kitchen after frying up some bacon for breakfast. This set comes with two different sized splatter guards, one for eight to 10-inch pans and one for 10 to 12-inch pans. They are made of stainless steel mesh with a food-safe silicone outer rim and handle. The handles fold down for easy storage and they are both dishwasher safe.
Purchase the MIU 2-piece Silicone Splatter Guards for $24.97.
Chef iQ Smart Thermometer and Hub, 2-probe Set
Make sure you're cooking your meats to the right temperature with these smart thermometers. It comes with two probes so you can track the temperature in two different meats at the same time. There's also a hub where you can store your probes when not in use. Each probe has five sensors: four internal and one external. They monitor the temperature inside the meat and the temp of your stove or grill. The probes are dishwasher safe and made of stainless steel and ceramic.
Purchase the Chef iQ Smart Thermometer and Hub, 2-probe Set for $99.99.
Vitamix Alta Pro Blender
Replace that old blender on your countertop with this one by Vitamix. The Alta Pro can make everything from soups to sauces to smoothies to frozen desserts. It even has a self-cleaning mode. There are 10 speed options plus a pulse you can use for making chunky salsas. Two programmed blends help you make hot soups or cold smoothies. A tamper indicator lets you know when you need to use the tamper, taking out the guesswork. This Vitamix blender also comes with a 10-year limited warranty.
Purchase the Vitamix Alta Pro Blender for $399.99.
Simplehuman Steel Frame Dishrack with Knife Block
This Simplehuman stainless steel dish drying rack has room for your eating utensils, plates, bowls, a few cups or glasses, and more. The integrated bamboo knife block so you have a safe place to let your knives air dry. The silicone-covered plate holders keep your dishes from getting scratched or chipped. The rubber feet on the bottom keep the rack from slipping, plus the spout can be moved to the other side so it works no matter which side of the sink it's on.
Purchase the Simplehuman Steel Frame Dishrack with Knife Block for $69.99.
PureWine The Wand 40-pack Wine Purifiers
Tired of wine headaches? The Wand gets rid of histamines and sulfates in your glass of wine using patented technology. It can help reduce headaches, skin flushing, hangovers, upset stomach, and congestion. This package comes with 40 single use wands. You put one in your glass of wine and stir. Customers seem to agree that this little wand works. It has 474 customer reviews with a 4.6-star rating.
Purchase PureWine The Wand 40-pack Wine Purifiers for $64.99.
Anolon EverLast Ceramic Nonstick 11-piece Cookware Set
Last but not least is the stainless steel and ceramic cookware set by Anolon EverLast. It comes with seven pans and four lids for all your cooking needs. Just don't throw them in your dishwasher; these are hand-wash only. The set comes with three frying pans (one 8.5-inch, one 10-inch, and one 12.25-inch), two saucepans (a 1.5-quart and 3-quart), one 4-quart saute pan, and one 6-quart stockpot. The ceramic is nonstick, so use your nonmetal utensils on these.
Purchase the Anolon EverLast Ceramic Nonstick 11-piece Cookware Set for $299.99.