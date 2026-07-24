Give Flavored Butter A Zesty Makeover By Adding One Versatile Ingredient
If you enjoy making your own cowboy butter to upgrade a wide range of everyday meals, then you'll be glad to know it's not the only way to make a savory multipurpose compound butter. If you've never had it, cowboy butter is a trendy type of compound butter with a variety of aromatic herbs and spices. One ingredient common in many cowboy butter recipes gives it an extra-punchy bite, and you can use it to elevate the flavor of any savory homemade compound butter. Just reach for some prepared mustard.
Mustard provides a solid balance of bright and acidic flavor, cutting through butter's creamy richness to give your mixture more depth. And you can add virtually any type of mustard, from tangy yellow to spicy brown, to compound butter for exceptional flavor. Dijon mustard, which is a smooth, acidic variety originating in Dijon, France, is a top contender because it has a sharp, complex flavor.
Brown mustard provides more heat, and it can add texture if you choose a stone-ground variety. Once you select your mustard, simply stir between one and three tablespoons into a stick of room-temperature butter with salt (if you're using unsalted butter) and some white or black pepper and any other preferred mix-ins. You can serve it as is, melted, or rolled into a log and chilled.
How to make mustard-infused compound butter your way
When preparing this signature spread, be mindful of the amount of mustard you're using. Since prepared mustard has a decent amount of moisture, always make sure you're using way more butter than the other ingredients. Limit yourself to a few tablespoons of mustard for the best flavor and consistency.
If you're worried about adding too much moisture to the mix but want a serious mustardy kick, you can incorporate a combination of prepared mustard and dried mustard powder. That way, you can still give your butter a substantial amount of mustard flavor without changing its consistency. Once you nail down the best ratio of mustard and butter for your recipe, pair it with a few additional ingredients to give this spread even more flavor.
Look for an easy formula to build your own compound butter for steak, chicken, or cooked veggies. Stick with classic add-ins like raw garlic and fresh minced Italian parsley, basil, and chives. Or use your favorite combination of dried spices. Lemon zest is another worthwhile ingredient that complements the zesty flavor of prepared mustard. To give your flavored butter some extra spice, use dried red pepper flakes or mix in a small amount of prepared horseradish. You can also incorporate some hot honey for a sweet and spicy finish.