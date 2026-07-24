Give Flavored Butter A Zesty Makeover By Adding One Versatile Ingredient

If you enjoy making your own cowboy butter to upgrade a wide range of everyday meals, then you'll be glad to know it's not the only way to make a savory multipurpose compound butter. If you've never had it, cowboy butter is a trendy type of compound butter with a variety of aromatic herbs and spices. One ingredient common in many cowboy butter recipes gives it an extra-punchy bite, and you can use it to elevate the flavor of any savory homemade compound butter. Just reach for some prepared mustard.

Mustard provides a solid balance of bright and acidic flavor, cutting through butter's creamy richness to give your mixture more depth. And you can add virtually any type of mustard, from tangy yellow to spicy brown, to compound butter for exceptional flavor. Dijon mustard, which is a smooth, acidic variety originating in Dijon, France, is a top contender because it has a sharp, complex flavor.

Brown mustard provides more heat, and it can add texture if you choose a stone-ground variety. Once you select your mustard, simply stir between one and three tablespoons into a stick of room-temperature butter with salt (if you're using unsalted butter) and some white or black pepper and any other preferred mix-ins. You can serve it as is, melted, or rolled into a log and chilled.