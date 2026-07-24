What's The Average Shelf Life Of Soy Sauce?

If you've had a bottle of soy sauce sitting around in your refrigerator or cupboard for months (or even years) and are wondering if it's still okay, here's your answer: It probably is. That's especially the case if the bottle hasn't been opened: Unopened soy sauce can retain its quality for around three years, particularly when stored in a cool and dry location. If you're unsure, you can always check the "Best by" date on the bottle (or equivalents like "best before"), but know that as with many other products' expiration dates, this isn't really a date after which the sauce will be unsafe — rather, it's just the producer's assessment of how long the sauce will stay at its highest level of quality. In fact, soy sauce can undergo changes in color and flavor and still remain totally okay to consume (more on what to look out for in a moment).

Once you open the bottle, the clock starts ticking faster, although not a whole lot faster if you keep it refrigerated. Unsealed but chilled soy sauce should keep its quality for about two or perhaps three years, and if it's kept at room temperature, around six months. Obviously, you should keep the bottle closed. There's one notable exception to be aware of: Low-sodium soy sauce has a shorter shelf life, as its reduced salt content means it doesn't keep so long (salt is a preservative). These bottles should be stored in the refrigerator and used up by around three months after opening.