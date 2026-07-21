Top Your Brats With This Sweet Mustard For A New Take On A Cookout Classic

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For all of the abundant mustard varieties lining store shelves, it can be easy to get into a condiment routine. Classic yellow for hot dogs. Dijon for dressings and marinades. And spicy brown mustard for brats. And sure, those yellow, Dijon, and spicy brown mustards all taste great in these applications. But your next brat can also stand up to an unexpected topping: maple mustard.

Maple mustard's ingredients are right there in its title. While the maple syrup is straightforward enough, the mustard component can be Dijon, yellow, or almost any other kind. The syrupy sweetness is what makes this hybrid condiment different from your everyday spread, and particularly suited for juicy, meaty brats.

Although bratwursts themselves can be made with several different proteins, what they all have in common is some spice. Spiced and sweet are a culinary combo for the ages, so this sausage-and-flavored-mustard pairing just works. Believe it or not, maple mustard also complements the larger bun that a bratwurst typically uses versus smaller sausages. The condiment is often thinner than the mustards you may be used to, and the generously portioned bread is ideal for catching any errant drips.