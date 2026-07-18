For A Summer-Worthy Vodka Soda, Muddle In This Ingredient
Among the best and worst mixers for vodka, club soda — and the resulting vodka soda once you combine the two — is a popular choice, since it can accommodate additional flavors with ease. What's more, depending on the time of year, you can even tailor this simple combo to better reflect each distinct season. If you've been jonesing to make a warm-weather vodka soda to relish in summer, all you need are some fresh blackberries. After all, nothing captures the season like sweet, juicy, sun-ripened berries.
While there may be a slew of underrated cocktails worth sipping by the pool, blackberry vodka sodas are an elite option since they're incredibly easy to prepare. All you need to do is throw some fresh blackberries into a clear glass and crush or muddle them with a spoon or fork. This releases the berries' juices and helps infuse your cocktail with tart blackberry flavor. From here, all you need to do is add your vodka, stir again, and then top this two-ingredient mixture with club soda.
To give this simple drink even more blackberry flavor, you could also muddle your berries in a saucepan over your stove with some sugar to make a thick, fruit-like sauce. Once the berries have cooked down a bit, strain them over some cheesecloth and set aside the syrup. Then, when you're ready to build your next vodka soda, you can use a small pour of the syrup along with a handful of fresh blackberries for the ultimate upgrade. Once you solidify your favorite method for making this summer-friendly cocktail, play around with adding a few complementary mix-ins.
Mix-ins to enhance the taste of your next blackberry vodka soda
If you want to step up your cocktail even more, there are additional ingredients you can include. For instance, if you go for the fresh berry method mentioned above (instead of heating them on the stovetop), try muddling the berries with a preferred sweetener before adding in your vodka and soda. You can use regular sugar or incorporate a liquid alternative like simple syrup, maple syrup, or honey.
Then, to better balance your fruit's extra sweet flavor, add some fresh lemon or lime juice to the mix. You can also include a favored herb. Noteworthy varieties include rosemary, thyme, and mint. Feel free to either muddle your herb-of-choice and any citrus juice with your berries before pouring in your cocktail's liquid components, or incorporate these ingredients just before serving. Taking the time to add a few fresh extras is sure to give your next fruit-enhanced vodka soda a more appealing look and refreshing taste.
Lastly, besides peppering in some honey, citrus juice, and fresh herbs, you can also level up the flavor of this drink by using blackberry or lime-flavored sparkling water instead of club soda. You can even make this drink a little fancier by adding in a splash of blackberry liqueur like crème de mûre. Whichever mode of preparation you prefer, blackberry vodka sodas are one of many cocktails you can easily batch make and enjoy with friends on a hot and sunny summer afternoon.