For A Summer-Worthy Vodka Soda, Muddle In This Ingredient

Among the best and worst mixers for vodka, club soda — and the resulting vodka soda once you combine the two — is a popular choice, since it can accommodate additional flavors with ease. What's more, depending on the time of year, you can even tailor this simple combo to better reflect each distinct season. If you've been jonesing to make a warm-weather vodka soda to relish in summer, all you need are some fresh blackberries. After all, nothing captures the season like sweet, juicy, sun-ripened berries.

While there may be a slew of underrated cocktails worth sipping by the pool, blackberry vodka sodas are an elite option since they're incredibly easy to prepare. All you need to do is throw some fresh blackberries into a clear glass and crush or muddle them with a spoon or fork. This releases the berries' juices and helps infuse your cocktail with tart blackberry flavor. From here, all you need to do is add your vodka, stir again, and then top this two-ingredient mixture with club soda.

To give this simple drink even more blackberry flavor, you could also muddle your berries in a saucepan over your stove with some sugar to make a thick, fruit-like sauce. Once the berries have cooked down a bit, strain them over some cheesecloth and set aside the syrup. Then, when you're ready to build your next vodka soda, you can use a small pour of the syrup along with a handful of fresh blackberries for the ultimate upgrade. Once you solidify your favorite method for making this summer-friendly cocktail, play around with adding a few complementary mix-ins.