Where Do Watermelons Come From? This State Leads Production In The US

Watermelons are the sweet centerpiece for many summer gatherings. While China produces most of the world's watermelon, there are numerous producers of the fruit in the United States. Watermelon farmers and growers are located in states with optimal climate and growing conditions, and the largest producer, Georgia, has one of the best climates for growth, as evidenced by the numbers.

In 2025, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service, Georgia was the top producer of watermelons, growing 812.7 million pounds. The only state that even came close to this staggering number was Florida (788.4 million pounds). California grew nearly a quarter-billion fewer pounds than Florida, with 514.3 million pounds. Texas grew 470.1 million pounds, North Carolina 402 million pounds, and a few more of approximately 30 U.S. states grew watermelons for a total U.S. watermelon production of 3.84 billion pounds.

Out of this national bounty, there are many unique types of watermelon you might enjoy tasting, including a juicy variety with 10 times the flavor of traditional watermelon that originated in Arkansas, called Black Diamond. Several key varieties hail from Georgia, though, with seedless red watermelons being some of the state's most popular. The large, oblong, and super sweet Georgia Rattlesnake watermelon — named for its rattlesnake-like stripes — is another renowned variety that exemplifies Georgie's perfect climate for the fruit.