This Country Produces Most Of The World's Watermelon

As you take a bite into that juicy slice of watermelon and admire its perfectly red hue, it night not even cross your mind how it got from the farm to your plate. Watermelons peak during the summer, so this hydrating fruit is most abundant during the warmer months, which explains its association with the season. But where did it come from?

China is, by far, the world's greatest watermelon producer. Each year, more than 60 million watermelons from this Asian country are grown, with many shipped worldwide for people to enjoy on a warm, sunny day. Watermelon plants only produce up to three fruits per season, and they grow on the ground on thick vines that are then cut when the watermelon is ripe and ready to be picked. Smaller watermelons take a minimum of 70 days to grow and ripen, but those larger ones you usually see on grocery store shelves can take up to 90 days.