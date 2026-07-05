Goodbye Breadcrumbs: Make The Crispiest Chicken Tenders With This Pantry Staple

Chicken tenders are often one of those meals that just taste better when you order them out, but achieving that crispy, restaurant-style result yourself isn't all that difficult. There are many ways to put a spin on chicken tenders at home, from a pickle juice marinade to cornflake-crusted tenders. However, there is one method that will give you the crunchiest result, and it starts with an ingredient you likely already have. You may typically add them to your salad, but croutons are the breading you need for the crispiest and tastiest chicken tenders.

Not only are crouton-crusted chicken tenders delicious, but they're also easy to make. Crunchy croutons make for a perfectly crispy exterior, and their already-seasoned flavor adds great taste to the chicken. Pulse the croutons in a food processor with Parmesan cheese, garlic powder, salt, and pepper until they resemble coarse breadcrumbs. Coat your tenders with flour and egg wash as usual and finish them off with the crushed croutons. While there are a number of chain restaurants with delicious chicken tenders, crouton-crusted chicken may just beat them all.