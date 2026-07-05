Goodbye Breadcrumbs: Make The Crispiest Chicken Tenders With This Pantry Staple
Chicken tenders are often one of those meals that just taste better when you order them out, but achieving that crispy, restaurant-style result yourself isn't all that difficult. There are many ways to put a spin on chicken tenders at home, from a pickle juice marinade to cornflake-crusted tenders. However, there is one method that will give you the crunchiest result, and it starts with an ingredient you likely already have. You may typically add them to your salad, but croutons are the breading you need for the crispiest and tastiest chicken tenders.
Not only are crouton-crusted chicken tenders delicious, but they're also easy to make. Crunchy croutons make for a perfectly crispy exterior, and their already-seasoned flavor adds great taste to the chicken. Pulse the croutons in a food processor with Parmesan cheese, garlic powder, salt, and pepper until they resemble coarse breadcrumbs. Coat your tenders with flour and egg wash as usual and finish them off with the crushed croutons. While there are a number of chain restaurants with delicious chicken tenders, crouton-crusted chicken may just beat them all.
More tips for the tastiest crouton-crusted chicken tenders
The best part about crouton-crusted chicken tenders is all the ways you can get creative with them. There are a number of crouton flavors you can use for your tenders, such as Italian seasoning, garlic and butter, or classic Caesar. You could make delicious Caesar chicken tenders by coating your tenders in Caesar dressing and then pressing hem into the croutons for both a creamy and crunchy bite. You could even make your own homemade croutons with leftover bread, adjusting the flavor to your liking.
When it comes to crushing, you can do so yourself with a rolling pin if you'd like bigger pieces, or by using a food processor for finer crumbles. You can cook up these tenders using whichever cooking method you prefer, but air frying them will add an extra-crispy exterior. Pan-frying them is another option for the ideal restaurant-style finish. Whether you serve the tenders with fries, mac and cheese or atop a salad, the crouton coating adds a flavorful, crispy crust that's easy to adapt with different seasonings and cooking methods.