Here's What Subway Actually Does With Unsold Food

It's a harsh reality that food waste is a huge problem in the United States. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration estimates that between 30% to 40% of the country's food supply goes to waste. They estimated that the country wastes 133 billion pounds of food — or $161 billion worth of food — in 2010, more than 15 years ago. Needless to say, food waste is a concern here in the U.S. — though, surprisingly, China actually has a bigger problem.

While some restaurant chains have addressed this issue and taken steps to reduce the food waste footprint (examples include Chick-fil-A and Panera Bread), other chains seem to lag behind. One such chain is Subway. With about 20,000 restaurants, it's the largest fast food chain in the U.S. in terms of locations. But when it comes to food waste, the chain doesn't really have a clear policy. On its website, Subway outlines steps it has taken with environmental sustainability through energy, water, and waste. But it appears these are more franchisee decisions rather than corporate policy.

One Subway employee recently posted a photo on Reddit of uneaten delicious Subway cookies at the end of the day. The caption said, "It breaks my heart throwing these in the waste bin instead of my mouth." Another Redditor somewhat defended the sandwich chain for this practice by saying some workers purposefully make too many cookies or make them subpar so they can take the cookies home afterwards. "When my old company changed this policy, waste dropped substantially," they said. "It sucked not to be able to bring extra food home, but the owners were struggling to make ends meet so I didn't begrudge them trying to find ways to reduce waste."