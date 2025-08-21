The Country That Wastes The Most Food Annually (4x More Than The US)

Despite the modern marvel that is our industrial food system — which is in many ways truly miraculous in terms of output and sophistication — there's a very dark side to the industry in the staggering amount of food wasted annually. America ranks first in a lot of undeniable categories when it comes to food and sustainability — but perhaps surprisingly, it's not in the top spot when it comes to one big category no one wants to rank highest in. That's China, which snags the undesirable title of the nation producing the most food waste.

Just how much are we talking? A shocking four times more waste than we produce here at home — more than 108 million tons of food wasted annually, compared to the 24 million tons of edible food the United States discards each year (though China and the U.S. are nearly neck and neck when it comes to per capita food waste).

These numbers are calculated by the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP)'s 2024 Food Waste Index Report, noting waste in 2022. This report examines total worldwide waste, trends, and origins of this waste, as well as individual country-by-country performance.

So why is it that China tops us four times over? The largest and most obvious contributing factor is their sheer size — more than four times that of the U.S., with a national population of over 1.4 billion people. But other major contributing factors are infrastructure, economic growth, and even cultural norms.