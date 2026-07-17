Not Bacardi Or Captain Morgan: This Is The Bestselling Rum In The World
Asked what the most popular rum is, many people would mention Bacardi or Captain Morgan. After all, they're easily two of the most well-recognized brands, and it's rare to step into a bar without them — in North America at least. When actually digging into global sales data, both Bacardi and Captain Morgan take a backseat to a rum you may never have even heard of if your rum experiences haven't taken you to Asia. That would be Tanduay, a Filipino brand that Spirits Business' 2026 Brand Champions report (which relies on analysis of Euromonitor International data and information provided by spirits companies) named the top-selling rum in the world by a landslide. It's also the No. 9 top spirit brand in the world by sheer volume — the only rum to break into the top 10.
For comparison, Tanduay sold 23.2 million cases in 2025, while the next two top-selling rums — Bacardi and Captain Morgan — sold 19.3 million and 11.0 million, respectively. The sales figures mark the ninth year in a row that Tanduay is the world's bestselling rum, overtaking Bacardi as the top contender back in 2017. And yes, it is available for sale in the U.S. If you're feeling a bit left out for not knowing Tanduay would be the world's leading rum brand, you're not alone. We've never even written a feature about Tanduay on Chowhound, despite covering everything from Bacardi and Captain to Costco's store brand spiced rum.
Tanduay is a lot older than you may guess too
Part of Tanduay's sales success may very well have to do with the brand's longevity. Tanduay traces its history back to 1854, making it one of the oldest rum producers in the Philippines, if not the world. The original distillery, per the company's website, was owned by Elias Menchattore y Cia and located in the municipality of Hagonoy, Bulacan, outside of Metro Manila. In 1876 (following 20 years of expansion and a change in ownership) Tanduay went on to win its first major award at the Exposición Universal De Gane Wale, held in Paris, officially making a name for itself on the global stage.
Still, formal expansion into the Western world took some time. Although the brand built a significant global fandom in other parts of the world over the century prior, it wasn't until 2013 that Tanduay began selling its rum in the United States and 2019 that it started selling in Europe. According to The Tasting Alliance, Tanduay boasts the largest distillery in the Philippines today and has over 120,000 oak barrels to meet its massive domestic and global demand.
Other ways Tanduay stands out from other rum brands today
Like many rum brands, Tanduay has multiple options to choose from, including silver, gold, dark, and flavored rums, though there are no additive-free rums just yet. However, Tanduay sets itself apart in a variety of other ways. To start, rum's origins can be traced to sugarcane and molasses from the Caribbean, where the rum industry is still largely centered today. So just being an Asian brand in general already helps Tanduay stand out.
Another significant difference is in how it's made. According to Difford's Guide, Tanduay makes its rum with sugarcane from Negros Occidental and uses first syrup molasses, or "light molasses," that is extracted after the first boil. For context, many rum makers use dark or blackstrap molasses (molasses extracted later) because they are darker and more robust, but the lighter molasses leaves more fermentable sugar. Speaking of fermentation, Tanduay also uses its own in-house yeast. The whole process helps give Tanduay unique character with a more approachable body (think less of a burn when you sip).
Then there's the price. Bacardi and Sailor Jerry are often cited as some of the best cheap rums, but Tanduay is comparable. A bottle of Tanduay white rum costs about $13 in the U.S., for instance, which is on par with a bottle of Bacardi Superior the same size. For an import that's a global top-seller, that's certainly not a bad deal.