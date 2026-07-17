Not Bacardi Or Captain Morgan: This Is The Bestselling Rum In The World

Asked what the most popular rum is, many people would mention Bacardi or Captain Morgan. After all, they're easily two of the most well-recognized brands, and it's rare to step into a bar without them — in North America at least. When actually digging into global sales data, both Bacardi and Captain Morgan take a backseat to a rum you may never have even heard of if your rum experiences haven't taken you to Asia. That would be Tanduay, a Filipino brand that Spirits Business' 2026 Brand Champions report (which relies on analysis of Euromonitor International data and information provided by spirits companies) named the top-selling rum in the world by a landslide. It's also the No. 9 top spirit brand in the world by sheer volume — the only rum to break into the top 10.

For comparison, Tanduay sold 23.2 million cases in 2025, while the next two top-selling rums — Bacardi and Captain Morgan — sold 19.3 million and 11.0 million, respectively. The sales figures mark the ninth year in a row that Tanduay is the world's bestselling rum, overtaking Bacardi as the top contender back in 2017. And yes, it is available for sale in the U.S. If you're feeling a bit left out for not knowing Tanduay would be the world's leading rum brand, you're not alone. We've never even written a feature about Tanduay on Chowhound, despite covering everything from Bacardi and Captain to Costco's store brand spiced rum.