Smoked Salmon Is The Star Of This Delicious 3-Ingredient Dip

If you love smoked salmon but want another recipe to make besides summery hot-smoked salmon salad with potatoes and hard-boiled eggs, make a creamy, versatile dip you can enjoy in more ways than one. Especially if you don't like wasting time in the kitchen on meal prep, preparing a multi-purpose, salmon-based snack you can eat in various ways is key. That being said, the only ingredients you need to make a simple, flavorful salmon dip are smoked salmon, chive cream cheese, and lemon juice. Next to smoked salmon, chive cream cheese serves as a creamy, savory base while the addition of lemon juice ties everything together with a punch of zesty flavor.

While you don't need to learn everything about smoked salmon to make this convenient dip, understanding the differences between cold and hot-smoked varieties will help you prepare a spread you're sure to love. While both varieties are cured with woodsmoke, hot-smoked salmon is cured at a higher temperature, which gives it a firm and flaky consistency and a somewhat mild flavor. Conversely, cold-smoked salmon is much softer and has a smoke-heavy, salty flavor. Use hot-smoked salmon for a dip with a chunkier texture and cold-smoked salmon when you want a creamier end result.

To prepare, simply blend softened chive cream cheese and lemon juice in a food processor or with a hand blender and then mix in your salmon-of-choice. Serve this dip as is or better yet, incorporate a a few additional ingredients for a more complex flavor.