How To Cut Beef Tenderloin Into Filets Like A Pro

Wonderfully delicate and known for its melt-in-your-mouth texture, beef tenderloin comes from the cattle's loin (hence the name). Because this muscle sees little movement, it's the most tender cut of beef. It's also the part where filet mignon comes from. Now, there are a few important details to know to buy beef tenderloin like a pro. However, that's only half the battle. Knowing how to properly cut it into filets is just as important. Katie Flannery — COO of Flannery Beef, a Californian butcher shop famous for its premium dry-aged prime steaks — revealed in an exclusive conversation that the secret to perfect filets is technique and attention to detail.

It all starts with the right knife. "You want a long, thin, flexible boning knife. Not a chef's knife. The blade is too wide, and you'll fight the meat the whole time," Flannery told Chowhound. Choose a sharp knife that separates the silverskin (a thin membrane of connective tissue) and makes clean, single cuts without tearing the meat.

Speaking of the silverskin, Flannery said it's the first thing that should be trimmed away. As it doesn't break down with heat, leaving it on can make the filets curl and cook unevenly. Removing it, though, requires patience. "Slip the tip of your boning knife just under the silverskin at one end, angle the blade slightly upward, and use long strokes to peel it away from the muscle," she said. The chain is another piece that should come off. It's a long, narrow strip of meat attached by fat and connective tissue. "You can do this mostly by hand; it pulls away with a little assistance from the knife," the COO stated.