Add A Can Of This Pantry Staple For An Unforgettable Pot Roast

It's comforting to enjoy a traditionally-prepared, juicy pot roast with potatoes and carrots as accompaniments, but occasionally you may like trying something new. For enhanced flavor, some cooks may be inspired to use one extra ingredient, such as adding Italian dressing packets for a pot roast that's bursting with Italian flavors. However, for a savory, spicy twist, prepare a Mexican-style feast by adding one can of a common pantry staple: canned enchilada sauce.

Making enchilada pot roast allows you to use a simple ingredient for incredibly savory and mildly spiced beef that can be served in a number of ways. The recipe is similar to taking inspiration from Mexican cuisine to make baby back ribs, but for this cozy classic dish instead. Instead of traditional herbs, spices, and braising liquid in your roast, you would include a Mexican spice blend, such as garlic powder, chipotle powder, Mexican oregano, and cumin, or a basic BBQ spice rub that you might already have, and pair the spices with a powerful flavor enhancer; your favorite store-bought enchilada sauce. This meal is as simple as making any pot roast using a Dutch oven, which does most of the cooking work on its own after the initial preparation steps.