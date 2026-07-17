Add A Can Of This Pantry Staple For An Unforgettable Pot Roast
It's comforting to enjoy a traditionally-prepared, juicy pot roast with potatoes and carrots as accompaniments, but occasionally you may like trying something new. For enhanced flavor, some cooks may be inspired to use one extra ingredient, such as adding Italian dressing packets for a pot roast that's bursting with Italian flavors. However, for a savory, spicy twist, prepare a Mexican-style feast by adding one can of a common pantry staple: canned enchilada sauce.
Making enchilada pot roast allows you to use a simple ingredient for incredibly savory and mildly spiced beef that can be served in a number of ways. The recipe is similar to taking inspiration from Mexican cuisine to make baby back ribs, but for this cozy classic dish instead. Instead of traditional herbs, spices, and braising liquid in your roast, you would include a Mexican spice blend, such as garlic powder, chipotle powder, Mexican oregano, and cumin, or a basic BBQ spice rub that you might already have, and pair the spices with a powerful flavor enhancer; your favorite store-bought enchilada sauce. This meal is as simple as making any pot roast using a Dutch oven, which does most of the cooking work on its own after the initial preparation steps.
How to make enchilada pot roast
To prepare a Mexican-style enchilada pot roast, use the same tips for making pot roast as you would for a traditional style, but substitute some of the spices and sauce ingredients as mentioned above. Once you've chosen the best cut of meat, add your Mexican seasoning blend or BBQ spice rub and coat the roast, and give the whole cut a good sear on all sides over higher heat. Choose your vegetables, such as chopped onions and carrots, and then an alternate braising liquid. For enchilada pot roast, use your choice of broth, and add red enchilada sauce. For a little extra flavor, consider a dollop of BBQ sauce and Worcestershire. Add the meat, vegetables, and liquid to a Dutch oven and cook on low heat of 325 degrees Fahrenheit for up to 4 ½ hours, or until the internal temperature reaches about 205 degrees Fahrenheit and the roast can be easily shredded.
To serve this flavor-packed creation, you can either plate it as you would a conventional roast over rice or mashed potatoes, or turn it into Mexican barbacoa, which is often served in tacos, and use pot roast as a star taco filling. Instead of using leftover roast, however, you can fill your taco shells with the freshly cooked and shredded beef. Top your tacos with your favorite Mexican garnishes, such as salsa, shredded Mexican cheese, guacamole, and cilantro, and enjoy a unique, spicy, and tender comfort food that's more than suitable for your next gathering.