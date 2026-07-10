Take Inspiration From This Classic Mexican Dish For Your Next Batch Of Baby Back Ribs

Chefs are often inspired to make fusion dishes that blend cooking styles and culinary traditions. Because Mexico is rich with culinary history, recipe developers can draw upon it to make exciting new combinations. You can take pork baby back ribs, for example, and make a unique dish by combining them with a Mexican classic: enchiladas.

Enchilada ribs can be oven-baked with a Mexican spice rub, then slathered in an enchilada barbecue glaze and topped with cheese. If you have a few of the must-have ingredients you need for good Mexican food, such as chiles, Mexican cheese, or Mexican crema, you can easily put together enchilada ribs with a few store-bought additions.

To prepare this dish, use our recipe for oven-baked barbecue baby back ribs with homemade sauce as a foundation, but adjust the spice rub and barbecue sauce to make the ribs enchilada style. Begin by removing the thin membrane from the ribs, coating them with vegetable oil, and setting on a baking sheet. Rather than the recipe's seasonings, rub both sides with a Mexican-inspired spice rub, which can start with garlic, paprika, and cumin and can include chili powder and cayenne pepper for heat, if you desire. Wrap the ribs in foil and place them in an oven that's been preheated to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and bake for about two hours. Take the ribs out of the oven and coat one side of the ribs with store-bought enchilada sauce or a blend of enchilada and barbecue sauce. Cook for a few more minutes, and repeat with the other side of the ribs for a smoky, spicy glaze.