Take Inspiration From This Classic Mexican Dish For Your Next Batch Of Baby Back Ribs
Chefs are often inspired to make fusion dishes that blend cooking styles and culinary traditions. Because Mexico is rich with culinary history, recipe developers can draw upon it to make exciting new combinations. You can take pork baby back ribs, for example, and make a unique dish by combining them with a Mexican classic: enchiladas.
Enchilada ribs can be oven-baked with a Mexican spice rub, then slathered in an enchilada barbecue glaze and topped with cheese. If you have a few of the must-have ingredients you need for good Mexican food, such as chiles, Mexican cheese, or Mexican crema, you can easily put together enchilada ribs with a few store-bought additions.
To prepare this dish, use our recipe for oven-baked barbecue baby back ribs with homemade sauce as a foundation, but adjust the spice rub and barbecue sauce to make the ribs enchilada style. Begin by removing the thin membrane from the ribs, coating them with vegetable oil, and setting on a baking sheet. Rather than the recipe's seasonings, rub both sides with a Mexican-inspired spice rub, which can start with garlic, paprika, and cumin and can include chili powder and cayenne pepper for heat, if you desire. Wrap the ribs in foil and place them in an oven that's been preheated to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and bake for about two hours. Take the ribs out of the oven and coat one side of the ribs with store-bought enchilada sauce or a blend of enchilada and barbecue sauce. Cook for a few more minutes, and repeat with the other side of the ribs for a smoky, spicy glaze.
Alternative sauce ideas and serving suggestions for enchilada barbecue ribs
One of the common mistakes people make with enchiladas that applies to enchilada barbecue ribs is using a less-than-flavorful sauce. Try making your own sauce, choosing from classic styles, to enhance flavor. A red enchilada sauce is smoky, warm, and contains ancho and guajillo peppers, tomatoes, garlic, and Mexican oregano and cumin, all simmered in broth. Green enchilada sauce is similar. Just swap in tomatillos for tomatoes, roasted green chiles for red chiles, and add jalapeño for a bright, zesty pairing that cuts through the fat in the ribs. For a lively fusion with a sweet-and-tangy kick, blend red enchilada sauce with your favorite barbecue sauce. You can choose from the best store-bought barbecue sauces, or make one from scratch.
Serve your enchilada barbecue ribs topped with fresh cilantro and a Mexican cheese, such as cotija. To complement Mexican-themed baby back ribs, consider side dishes such as Mexican-style coleslaw, made with cabbage, carrots, chipotles, spices, and a honey and lime juice dressing. For a fan favorite, prepare grilled Mexican street corn (elotes) with a garlicky, creamy, chile-spiced sauce made of crumbled cotija, mayonnaise, Mexican crema, and cilantro.