The Absolute Best-Selling Soda In America Has Been A Fan Favorite Since 1886

For good or bad, there's no doubting America's love affair with soda. Since Coca-Cola came on the scene way back in 1886, it's been the standard bearer when it comes to soft drink products in the United States. Along the way, Coke has had many competitors that have made an impact, but no brand has yet to really knock off the king of the soda world.

Now, over 140 years since Jacobs' Pharmacy in downtown Atlanta poured the first glass of Coca-Cola, the Coca-Cola classic brand is still the best-selling soda in the United States. According to Beverage Digest, Coca-Cola held the Carbonated Soft Drink (CSD) lead in 36 of 41 major U.S. markets in 2025. Americans simply love Coke.

And it's really not even close between Coke and its competition, either. The brand held 18.5% of the market share in 2025. Dr Pepper came in second with 8.8%, followed by Pepsi (8.1%), Diet Coke (8%), and Sprite (7.9%). Possibly surprising to some, Coca-Cola's main rival, Pepsi, was surpassed by Dr. Pepper in 2023 and has yet to regain the second spot in market share; it had actually fallen to fourth in 2024 before regaining the number three spot in 2025. No surprise here, but Coca-Cola owns 60% of the five top-selling brands, with its own Coca-Cola classic, Diet Coke, and Sprite, while Dr Pepper is an independent brand. With all these numbers pointing to Coke's popularity, the question is — how did it become so popular?