The Absolute Best-Selling Soda In America Has Been A Fan Favorite Since 1886
For good or bad, there's no doubting America's love affair with soda. Since Coca-Cola came on the scene way back in 1886, it's been the standard bearer when it comes to soft drink products in the United States. Along the way, Coke has had many competitors that have made an impact, but no brand has yet to really knock off the king of the soda world.
Now, over 140 years since Jacobs' Pharmacy in downtown Atlanta poured the first glass of Coca-Cola, the Coca-Cola classic brand is still the best-selling soda in the United States. According to Beverage Digest, Coca-Cola held the Carbonated Soft Drink (CSD) lead in 36 of 41 major U.S. markets in 2025. Americans simply love Coke.
And it's really not even close between Coke and its competition, either. The brand held 18.5% of the market share in 2025. Dr Pepper came in second with 8.8%, followed by Pepsi (8.1%), Diet Coke (8%), and Sprite (7.9%). Possibly surprising to some, Coca-Cola's main rival, Pepsi, was surpassed by Dr. Pepper in 2023 and has yet to regain the second spot in market share; it had actually fallen to fourth in 2024 before regaining the number three spot in 2025. No surprise here, but Coca-Cola owns 60% of the five top-selling brands, with its own Coca-Cola classic, Diet Coke, and Sprite, while Dr Pepper is an independent brand. With all these numbers pointing to Coke's popularity, the question is — how did it become so popular?
Coca-Cola: a marketing behemoth with a legion of fans
Coca-Cola obviously has a long history, but it's also been very intentional about marketing the brand and staying on top of the soft drink industry. When it first started getting poured at Jacobs' Pharmacy, only nine drinks per day were served. In 1904, the first advertisements for Coca-Cola appeared in national magazines, and athletes began endorsing the drink in 1907. The brand's advertising budget topped $1 million in 1911, and it began expanding bottling operations into Asia and Europe not long thereafter.
Coke introduced the patented idea of a "six pack" in 1923, supplied its product to troops during World War II, and became the first product to appear on the cover of Time Magazine in 1950. In later decades, Coke became long-term partners with sports organizations like the FIFA World Cup, the Olympics, and the NBA. Diet Coke was introduced in 1982, the failed "New Coke" in 1985, and zero-calorie Coke Zero (which currently ranks seventh in market share) in 2005.
Outside of the failed New Coke experiment, it seems almost everything Coca-Cola touches turns to gold — the result of a calculated, decades-long strategy designed to make the brand a household name worldwide. The overall sales, of which the brand continues to dominate, pretty much tell the story. With a die-hard fan base and products that are seemingly available at every fast food restaurant, bar, and grocery store in the country, Coke is still the big dog of the soft drink world.