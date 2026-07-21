What Happens To Your Body If You Eat Chia Seeds Every Day?

If you're a complete newbie, don't dive into a pool of chia seeds just yet. Instead, test the waters, increasing your consumption in increments to let your digestive system adjust. Start with sprinkling a teaspoon or so over a salad or smoothie, then gradually raise the amount to 1 or 2 tablespoons for chia pudding. Eventually, you can work up to the recommended maximum daily limit of ⅓ cup — about 5 tablespoons. Spread this amount between several meals, as having 22 grams of fiber all in one go would be difficult to digest. (Don't worry about your seeds going bad before you can use them up; the shelf life of chia seeds is pretty impressive.)

Make sure to allow chia seeds to soften for about 10 minutes in liquid, too, as dry chia can be a choking hazard. The seeds expand when exposed to liquid, so you can imagine the outcome if they expand in volume after being eaten. Stir them halfway through the soak, otherwise they can form a thick clump that isn't so texturally appealing.

Be aware that chia seeds can also interact with certain medications. For instance, if you have a prescription that lowers your blood sugar, avoid eating an exorbitant amount of chia seeds as they may further lower blood sugar. They can be a beneficial addition to your diet, but to err on the safe side, you might ask your doctor first. Either way, one thing is clear: for the majority of people, a daily serving of chia seeds does great things for the body.