Pack Canned Baked Beans With Flavor By Adding This Chinese Sauce

In the world of shelf-stable foods, baked beans can be hit or miss depending on the quality of the product inside the can and your personal preferences. Some blends skew too sweet, while others may simply be fairly bland. That's why it's important to have an arsenal of tasty, easily accessible flavor bombs that you can use to zhuzh up lackluster bean blends, such as loading baked beans up with canned Spam, or (even better) throwing in a few tablespoons of the soy sauce that's probably already in your kitchen.

Soy sauce is a delicious addition to baked beans of most styles because it not only adds salt, but also a beautiful dose of umami that can help balance and enhance flavors already present in the beans. That's because under the hit of sodium is a nutty, earthy funk from the fermentation process that transforms sugary sweetness into a lovely barbecued flavor. It adds complexity to the tomato-based sauce, and can even tame overly spicy or smoky beans by gently pushing these intense flavors into the background.

The best way to add soy sauce to any style of baked beans is to warm the beans, give them a taste, and then add the soy sauce about ½ tablespoon at a time. Stir and taste until you reach the balance you want, then simmer until hot. This technique prevents you from adding too much soy sauce, as you can always add more, but you can't take out what's been mixed in.