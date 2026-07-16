Costco Is Missing These 2 Perks That Most Other Grocery Stores Have

Costco reigns supreme as the king of wholesale clubs, but it's also the second-biggest grocery chain in the U.S. (with only Walmart ahead of it, in case you're wondering). And yet, for a major food retailer that sells everything from kitchen cleaners and fresh produce to surprisingly affordable gourmet steaks, Costco is missing two features that shoppers have long been accustomed to at other grocery stores: A deli counter and a butcher counter. You won't find Costco employees slicing lunch meat to order, custom-cutting steaks, trimming roasts, or preparing specialty seafood behind a glass display. Instead, just about everything is packaged in advance and ready to go into those extra-large shopping carts.

The decision is a deliberate part of the company's business model — at least according to speculating customers on Reddit. While Costco has issued no formal statement as of July 2026 as to why it doesn't have full-service deli and butcher options in its stores, the company's business tactics have been well-publicized over the years. In short, Costco relies on large-volume bulk sales to make a profit. Slicing down cheese and meat to order would simply work against this. And, while some Redditors have also pointed out the fact that a full-service Costco deli would get backed up and chaotic, similar to the food court, there's also the issue of space. As one Redditor put it, "A deli would require a lot of square footage in an already full retail space. What merchandise would you be willing to forgo to buy a ham sandwich?"