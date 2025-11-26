Costco's Priciest Gourmet Steak Is Actually More Affordable Than You'd Think
If you're dreaming of melt-in-your mouth, buttery wagyu steak, but the ultra-pricey premium beef busts your budget, Costco could be your go-to source. Indulgent Japanese A5 wagyu New York loin steak was spotted for $29.99 a pound by a customer in Washington state in October 2025, according to a Reddit thread, and is possibly the unexpected cut of meat that might be the best deal in the store. If this still sounds like a lot of money, keep in mind that A5 wagyu typically sells for at least $59.99 a pound and up to $120 per pound or more, depending on location; this gives you quite a bit of savings at the warehouse chain.
Why might the price of this delicacy drop, when, in general, prices of everything are trending upward? It may come down to cautionary consumer spending. After all, not many can spend a small fortune on just one steak. In 2024, the price of Japanese wagyu beef actually hit a four-year low. However, that's opposite from what's been going on in the U.S. Beef prices have steadily been climbing every month, according to the USDA. That might be all the more reason to splurge on wagyu steak if and when you can, since Costco isn't sharing how long this lower price will last or where it's even available. So, if you see it at your local store, consider going for it.
Why wagyu beef is so pricey
If you're wondering about wagyu beef – what it is, what it tastes like, and why it's so expensive – the cost is typically high because the meat is quite different from average beef. The taste is considered to be like nothing else: buttery, tender, and almost sweet. The high fat content makes it incredibly satiating, so you likely won't eat a lot — even though it's pricey, a little bit can go a long way. The Japanese breeds of cattle used for wagyu beef receive special treatment: They are fed an exclusive diet of certain grains and kept stress-free (protected from extreme elements and they even get to listen to soothing music) to help ensure their meat has the distinctive marbling it's known for. They're also slaughtered at an older age than U.S. cows in order to gain more weight, around three years vs. the typical 18 months. Costco wagyu beef is authentic – the store gets it directly from Kagoshima, Japan, which has a climate that has perfect conditions for raising cows that produce the signature wagyu beef.
Even though wagyu may be temporarily available for an unusually low price, it's still one of the most expensive cuts at the store. If you want steak but can't stomach a splurge (or the high fat), one of the cheapest steak cuts at Costco is top round, which can be as low as $6.29 per pound, depending on location.