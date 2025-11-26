Costco's Priciest Gourmet Steak Is Actually More Affordable Than You'd Think

If you're dreaming of melt-in-your mouth, buttery wagyu steak, but the ultra-pricey premium beef busts your budget, Costco could be your go-to source. Indulgent Japanese A5 wagyu New York loin steak was spotted for $29.99 a pound by a customer in Washington state in October 2025, according to a Reddit thread, and is possibly the unexpected cut of meat that might be the best deal in the store. If this still sounds like a lot of money, keep in mind that A5 wagyu typically sells for at least $59.99 a pound and up to $120 per pound or more, depending on location; this gives you quite a bit of savings at the warehouse chain.

Why might the price of this delicacy drop, when, in general, prices of everything are trending upward? It may come down to cautionary consumer spending. After all, not many can spend a small fortune on just one steak. In 2024, the price of Japanese wagyu beef actually hit a four-year low. However, that's opposite from what's been going on in the U.S. Beef prices have steadily been climbing every month, according to the USDA. That might be all the more reason to splurge on wagyu steak if and when you can, since Costco isn't sharing how long this lower price will last or where it's even available. So, if you see it at your local store, consider going for it.