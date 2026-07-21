Skip The Breadcrumbs: Give Mac And Cheese A Crunchy Finish With This Buttery Topping

There's no such thing as a bad bite of mac and cheese, but I think many of us would agree that the crispy, crunchy, not-quite-burnt layer on the very top is impossible to beat. While tons of recipes call for a layer of butter and breadcrumbs at the top, it's not the only way to do it right. Using Cheez-It crackers instead of breadcrumbs can add a new twist of flavor to the savory top layer of your mac and cheese.

This hack takes a minute or two of extra work, but trust me — it's worth it. After you've finished making your go-to baked mac and cheese recipe, you'll need to mash up some Cheez-Its. If you have a box of them that's nearly empty, just pull out the plastic liner, mash up what you've got left, and you're good to go. If you're working with a full box, pour some into a bowl and mash them up with a fork. Whether you pulverize them into a powder or leave bigger pieces in the mix is totally up to you, and you'll get delicious results either way. Once you're done crushing them, mix them with a bit of melted butter, then sprinkle the mix on top of your mac and cheese before you pop it into the oven.