Skip The Breadcrumbs: Give Mac And Cheese A Crunchy Finish With This Buttery Topping
There's no such thing as a bad bite of mac and cheese, but I think many of us would agree that the crispy, crunchy, not-quite-burnt layer on the very top is impossible to beat. While tons of recipes call for a layer of butter and breadcrumbs at the top, it's not the only way to do it right. Using Cheez-It crackers instead of breadcrumbs can add a new twist of flavor to the savory top layer of your mac and cheese.
This hack takes a minute or two of extra work, but trust me — it's worth it. After you've finished making your go-to baked mac and cheese recipe, you'll need to mash up some Cheez-Its. If you have a box of them that's nearly empty, just pull out the plastic liner, mash up what you've got left, and you're good to go. If you're working with a full box, pour some into a bowl and mash them up with a fork. Whether you pulverize them into a powder or leave bigger pieces in the mix is totally up to you, and you'll get delicious results either way. Once you're done crushing them, mix them with a bit of melted butter, then sprinkle the mix on top of your mac and cheese before you pop it into the oven.
Creating the perfect crispy, cracker-loaded crunch on your mac and cheese
There are quite a few variations you can take on this hack, and the first choice you'll need to make is what variety of Cheez-Its you'd like to use. My personal favorite is the extra cheesy classic — it packs a ton of cheese flavor, and every single Cheez-It is super seasoned. This isn't the only variety that can work well — white cheddar brings a sharper, tangier flavor, and the extra toasty variety can add a unique, super-baked twist. If you'd like to turn up the heat on your mac and cheese, try adding a bit of buffalo sauce (and jalapeño evaporated milk, if you'd like to boost both the creamy and spicy factors) to your base recipe and topping it off with mashed pepper jack Cheez-Its.
Next, you'll need to consider exactly how much browning you prefer on top of your mac and cheese. If you don't love an extra toasty top layer (both in terms of Cheez-It varieties and the doneness of your mac and cheese), you might want to cover your dish in foil before you pop it into the oven. Remove the foil a few minutes before you pull it out of the oven to get the savory crunch you want. If you're pressed for time, turn on the broiler for a minute or two — just be sure to set a timer so you remember to take it out just as it's turning the perfect shade of golden brown.