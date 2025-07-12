Make Mac And Cheese Creamy And Spicy With One Killer Secret Ingredient

What's that? You've never thought about combining jalapeños and evaporated milk before? Well, we can't say we blame you — after all, while it's certainly not the most unconventional combo out there, it's not exactly one that would come to mind right away. But jalapeño evaporated milk is exactly what food brand Nestlé is doing, and you might want to keep an eye out for this hot commodity to add to some rich and creamy mac and cheese.

Evaporated milk is a seamless way to add richness and texture to your comfort food staple mac and cheese. And while there are many ingredients that you can add to your mac and cheese mixture for some truly indulgent flavors, Nestlé's jalapeño evaporated milk brings both the creaminess and the spicy heat, making it a super simple way to dress up an already-delicious dish. For those looking to add some spice while also looking to up the texture of their mac and cheese, a can of this jalapeño evaporated milk is just the ingredient you need.