Make Mac And Cheese Creamy And Spicy With One Killer Secret Ingredient
What's that? You've never thought about combining jalapeños and evaporated milk before? Well, we can't say we blame you — after all, while it's certainly not the most unconventional combo out there, it's not exactly one that would come to mind right away. But jalapeño evaporated milk is exactly what food brand Nestlé is doing, and you might want to keep an eye out for this hot commodity to add to some rich and creamy mac and cheese.
Evaporated milk is a seamless way to add richness and texture to your comfort food staple mac and cheese. And while there are many ingredients that you can add to your mac and cheese mixture for some truly indulgent flavors, Nestlé's jalapeño evaporated milk brings both the creaminess and the spicy heat, making it a super simple way to dress up an already-delicious dish. For those looking to add some spice while also looking to up the texture of their mac and cheese, a can of this jalapeño evaporated milk is just the ingredient you need.
An ingredient so popular Nestlé had to bring it back
Jalapeño evaporated milk might just be a revelatory ingredient to you, and one that opens your eyes to the decadent possibilities of your next batch of macaroni and cheese. But for Nestlé, putting this ingredient on the shelves probably doesn't seem too risky, based on what happened last time it released jalapeño evaporated milk to the public.
If you take the not-so-long look back to just last year, you'll find that Nestlé produced and released this same ingredient as part of a collaboration with chef and former Next Level Chef contestant Tineke Younger. The can of jalapeño evaporated milk — the first ever flavored Carnation ingredient — became the pièce de résistance of the promotion, and the kits that contained it sold out in a flash. Fast forward to the present day, however, and those who were itching to try this ingredient will now get the chance to, as it's now available as a standalone item at Walmart stores. All you need now are the right noodles to make your mac and cheese even saucier, and you're in for one spicy, creamy treat.