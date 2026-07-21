Grill Steaks For The Entire Family With This Savvy, Budget-Friendly Tip

There's nothing that satisfies like a home-cooked steak dinner, but grilling steaks for the entire family can certainly hurt your wallet. Buying a whole beef loin and cutting your own steaks at home instead of buying them pre-cut from the grocery store or butcher typically requires a larger upfront investment, but it can save you some serious cash in the long run. While the idea can be a little intimidating at first, it's totally worth it when you see how much money you can save — and the process of cutting up your own steaks at home is easier than you might think.

Before you head to the butcher shop or the grocery store, you'll want to decide what type of beef makes the most sense for you. A boneless cut is certainly easier to cut than a bone-in option, especially if you don't want to figure out how to cut through bone in your kitchen. The savings can be kind of mind-blowing, though prices can vary, of course. One grocery store in Pennsylvania, for example, offers a whole grass-fed beef tenderloin for about $13 a pound. By comparison, a trimmed beef tenderloin steak from the same store sells for about $45 a pound. You don't have to be an expert to cut steaks at home, but there are a few things that you should know before you get started.