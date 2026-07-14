15 Le Creuset Kitchen Finds With Deep Discounts In July 2026
Le Creuset is a treasured kitchenware brand, with products akin to diamonds — nice to look at, durable, and of course, expensive. Fortunately, you can snag items at a 30% or more discount off their original retail value thanks to the company's Factory to Table Sale, which runs through July 31. If you've been looking to upgrade your culinary arsenal, this might be the perfect opportunity to add a little razzle-dazzle (and a pop of color) to your home cooking.
Among the discounted items is the iconic Traditional Round Dutch Oven, which comes in many colors, including bold Cerise, playful Flame, and sophisticated Mauve Pink. True to the Le Creuset aesthetic, it's quite the looker (and also the cookware that Ina Garten can't live without). Of course, the circa-1925 French brand makes hundreds of products. So, to save you the trouble of sifting through its sizable inventory, we put together a selection of the 15 choicest discounted items to get your hands on while supplies last.
Traditional Round Dutch Oven
Dutch ovens might as well be the face of Le Creuset, and during the 2026 Factory to Table Sale, you can get them for around 41% off. Consider snagging one in Flame; it took the top spot in our definitive ranking of every Le Creuset color.
Purchase the Traditional Round Dutch Oven for $219.99 (originally $375).
Traditional Soup Pot with Glass Lid
Available in Artichaut (dark green), Licorice (black), Meringue (off-white), and White, this smartly designed cookware with a see-through lid is available at a 30% discount.
Purchase the Traditional Soup Pot with Glass Lid for $231 (originally $330).
Signature Round Deep Oven
The brand's 6.5-quart Deep Oven comes in a kaleidoscope of coveted shades. Even newer colors like Provence (lilac) and French Grey are available at a 37% markdown, though as of this writing, some colors are sold out.
Purchase the Signature Round Deep Oven for $289.99 (originally $460).
Stockpot with Phenolic Knob
Perfect for parties, this roomy stockpot features an ergonomic phenolic resin knob for easy gripping, and it's being sold at a 35% discount. However, as of this writing, only the Oyster shade (gray with hints of brown) is available.
Purchase the Stockpot with Phenolic Knob for $94.25 (originally $145).
Traditional Cast Iron Wok with Glass Lid
This handsome wok sports a chic black satin interior enamel and a tempered glass lid so you can keep an eye on any food you'd like to steam. It's 30% off and only comes in two shades: Flame and Cerise. However, the latter color is out of stock as of this writing.
Purchase the Traditional Cast Iron Wok with Glass Lid for $234.50 (originally $335).
Signature Oval Casserole
An artfully plated dish belongs on equally beautiful cookware, like this casserole, which is available at a 36% discount. It comes in a wide array of colors, from Nectar (warm yellow) to Marseille (coastal blue).
Purchase the Signature Oval Casserole for $219.99 (originally $340).
Signature Round Soup Pot
Soup pots are quite versatile, whether you're whipping up some lobster bisque or making pastas or baked goods. This one only comes in the Flame shade, and you can enjoy 30% off the retail price.
Purchase the Signature Round Soup Pot for $336 (originally $480).
Signature Round Cassadou
Talk about useful: This pot doubles as a saute pan and a small Dutch oven. Get it at 30% off.
Purchase the Signature Round Cassadou for $255.50 (originally $365).
Traditional Braiser with Glass Lid
Cooking a pot roast for dinner is even more fun with this nifty braising pan that has a transparent tempered glass lid. Even better, it's being sold at a 30% discount.
Purchase the Traditional Braiser with Glass Lid for $196 (originally $280).
Signature Loaf Pan
A must-have for all your meatloaf creations, this pan is available at a 30% discount, from $180, now down to $126. While it comes in a variety of colors, the discounted price is only applicable to the cream color.
Purchase the Signature Loaf Pan for $126 (originally $180).
Signature Braiser
The Signature Braiser, which comes in numerous shades, is a staple for any home cook who likes melt-in-your-mouth tender meat. Grab one at 30% off the original price tag.
Purchase the Signature Braiser for $210 (originally $300).
Heritage Shallow Square Casserole
For family night dinners, a casserole dish is an essential piece of home cookware. You can equip your kitchen at a 33% discount.
Purchase the Heritage Shallow Square Casserole for $69.99 (originally $105).
Heritage 3-Piece Rectangular Baking Dish Set
Getting a set of baking dishes seems like a good bang for your buck, especially at a 30% discount. However, one color, Caribbean (turquoise), is excluded from the sale.
Purchase the Heritage 3-Piece Rectangular Baking Dish Set for $139.99 (originally $200).
Mini Round Cocotte
These adorable little pots are Ideal for exciting an array of fun savory dishes (frittatas!) and exciting sweet treats like crème brûlée. Only the 8-ounce version is on sale, and it's being discounted by around 31%. The 14-ounce and 24-ounce cocottes cost their standard retail prices.
Purchase the Mini Round Cocotte for $21.99 (originally $32).
Vancouver Noodle Bowl
Movie nights, quick meals, or some late-night snacking all need a reliable bowl. This sturdy and stately vessel comes in two colors (Cerise and Satin pink) and is on sale at 35% off.
Purchase the Vancouver Noodle Bowl for $24.70 (originally $38).