15 Le Creuset Kitchen Finds With Deep Discounts In July 2026

Le Creuset is a treasured kitchenware brand, with products akin to diamonds — nice to look at, durable, and of course, expensive. Fortunately, you can snag items at a 30% or more discount off their original retail value thanks to the company's Factory to Table Sale, which runs through July 31. If you've been looking to upgrade your culinary arsenal, this might be the perfect opportunity to add a little razzle-dazzle (and a pop of color) to your home cooking.

Among the discounted items is the iconic Traditional Round Dutch Oven, which comes in many colors, including bold Cerise, playful Flame, and sophisticated Mauve Pink. True to the Le Creuset aesthetic, it's quite the looker (and also the cookware that Ina Garten can't live without). Of course, the circa-1925 French brand makes hundreds of products. So, to save you the trouble of sifting through its sizable inventory, we put together a selection of the 15 choicest discounted items to get your hands on while supplies last.