The Quality Cookware Brand Ina Garten Can't Live Without

Chef, author, and Food Network star Ina Garten has been in the game for a while and definitely knows what she's talking about when it comes to cooking. This is why fans are glad when she shares some brands that she absolutely loves, so they can get that much closer to a Barefoot Contessa-level meal while using some quality cookware.

One of the stars in Ina Garten's kitchen is her Le Creuset cookware. When a fan asked her for a Dutch oven recommendation on the "Ask Ina" section of her website, she stated that she uses the Le Creuset #26 Dutch oven for soups, stews, and braising. While this particular Dutch oven is quite expensive — coming in at a whopping $430 depending on the color you choose (making this more budget-friendly brand an affordable alternative to Le Creuset) — its large size makes it perfect for cooking for large families and big groups of people. And if Ina Garten uses it, you just have to believe that it's the best of the best.