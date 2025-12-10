The Quality Cookware Brand Ina Garten Can't Live Without
Chef, author, and Food Network star Ina Garten has been in the game for a while and definitely knows what she's talking about when it comes to cooking. This is why fans are glad when she shares some brands that she absolutely loves, so they can get that much closer to a Barefoot Contessa-level meal while using some quality cookware.
One of the stars in Ina Garten's kitchen is her Le Creuset cookware. When a fan asked her for a Dutch oven recommendation on the "Ask Ina" section of her website, she stated that she uses the Le Creuset #26 Dutch oven for soups, stews, and braising. While this particular Dutch oven is quite expensive — coming in at a whopping $430 depending on the color you choose (making this more budget-friendly brand an affordable alternative to Le Creuset) — its large size makes it perfect for cooking for large families and big groups of people. And if Ina Garten uses it, you just have to believe that it's the best of the best.
Other cookware favorites of Ina Garten
Ina Garten is a seasoned chef, and she comes prepared with recommendations for just about any kind of cookware you can find in the kitchen. Need a new set of knives? Look no further than the classic Wüsthof that she prefers. Yearning for a sparkling collection of stainless steel cookware? Check out All-Clad, which she thinks is worth the high price tag and will last a lifetime, if cared for correctly.
Garten even has a recommendation for plastic storage containers when you're freezing meals or taking food on the go! She loves Cassandra's Kitchen containers so much that there's even a link to purchase them on her website. Owner Cassandra Schultz worked at Garten's Barefoot Contessa specialty foods store before she was a television star, which must mean that both Schultz and her containers get the Garten stamp of approval. And with all this quality cookware at your fingertips, make sure to also follow Garten's pantry organization method that makes storing each item and maneuvering the kitchen that much smoother.