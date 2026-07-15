The Powerhouse Ingredient Ancient Egyptians Used For Making Cake Is Loaded With Healthy Fats And Antioxidants

Oftentimes, food with ancient origins, such as barley or emmer wheat, can also be extremely healthy. One food cultivated in Egypt as early as 4,000 BCE, the tiger nut, is considered by many to be a superfood. It's become a popular ingredient for modern-day people interested in healthy eating, but back in ancient Egypt, it was often used to make honey cakes — the tomb of Rekhmire in Thebes includes a depiction of this process. These small tubers form the stem of yellow nutsedge, and are shaped like small, brownish, marble-sized, nut-like spheres with stripes.

If you're curious about what tiger nuts are and how you cook with them, they're similar to potatoes. Tiger nuts are a low-calorie food that happens to pack a nutritional punch: for every 1-ounce serving, they contain 120 calories; 19 grams of carbohydrates; 7 grams of fat (mostly monounsaturated fat); 10 grams of fiber; 1-2 grams of protein; and 9 grams of sugar. Additionally, they're high in minerals and vitamins, such as antioxidants E and C. Their high fiber content, which includes both soluble and insoluble fiber, makes tiger nuts good for digestion. Just like many of the best high-fiber snacks, they keep you feeling satiated while helping to maintain steady blood glucose levels.