What Are Tiger Nuts And How Do You Cook With Them?
Finding interesting new ingredients for your cooking is always a fun endeavor. Maybe you're searching for a novel flavor, experimenting with a different texture, or perhaps you're keen on receiving a little nutrient boost in your recipes. If any (or all) of those things happen to be the case, tiger nuts could be the perfect addition to your kitchen repertoire.
Delicious and nutritious, these striped morsels are a must-try item for professional chefs and home cooks alike. Tiger nuts are easy to prepare, and come in a variety of forms, from slices to flour. While they're perhaps best known as a key ingredient in traditional Spanish horchata de chufa, that creamy beverage only scratches the surface of their culinary potential. Learn more about out where to shop for tiger nuts, growing your own crop, and adding them to your cooking routine in all manner of ways.
What are tiger nuts?
With a name like tiger nuts, you'd think these would be in the nut family, but their classification is one of the first things to clear up. "Tiger nuts aren't actually nuts," says Sarah Bond, Food Scientist, Nutritionist, and Recipe Developer at Live Eat Learn. She compares them to "tiny potatoes" based on where and how they grow — underground, that is.
More specifically, tiger nuts are tubers of the yellow nutsedge plant, a member of the Cyperaceae family along with other types of sedges. They form in small nodules at the root of the plant, storing its energy. Up above, tiger nut plants have long green leaves and tiny yellow flowers. Like the other plants in its family, yellow nutsedge can be invasive when introduced to a new area and crowd out native plants, taking precious nutrients from the soil.
So why are they called tiger nuts? That's in part to their striped appearance, similar to the big cat. (Tiger nuts are also referred to as chufa nuts, earth almonds, and earthnuts.) But because of their taste, these small tubers (similar in size to a chickpea or hazelnut) are categorized with nuts when it comes to cooking. They have a similar flavor and texture and can be used in place of nuts in many dishes.
Where do tiger nuts grow?
The origins of tiger nuts trace back to North Africa and Southern Europe, where they are still a popular crop. "They're native to Africa but are also grown in parts of Spain, where they're famously used to make horchata de chufa, a naturally sweet drink that's a summertime staple," says former chef to the stars Mariko Amekodommo, from Mariko Presents.
You can grow tiger nuts in your home garden year-round as long as you live in a warm enough climate. When at the garden store or browsing online seed catalogues, look for tiger nut seeds under the scientific name Cyperus esculentus. You might be able to find specific varieties, but most stores will just offer basic tiger nut seeds. You can also grow your own from raw, unprocessed tiger nuts, which are the seeds of the mature plant. They need plenty of water to grow and do particularly well in loosely packed loamy or sandy soil.
Beneath the yellow nutsedge plant and its long green leaves, you'll find dense root nodules below ground — this is the tiger nut. Some animals, including turkeys and deer, like to dig up mature tiger nuts for food. If you're planning to grow them yourself, make sure to take steps to protect your crop from animals that might sniff them out for a tasty snack.
Harvesting tiger nuts
If you're growing tiger nuts at home, you'll likely need to start from seed. It's important to remember that all varieties of nutsedges grow quickly and are even considered weeds in many places due to their invasive nature. If you're growing yellow nutsedge for tiger nuts, it does well when contained in its own pot or plot.
Tiger nuts planted in late spring will usually be ready for harvest around October. Browning leaves are your first clue that the tiger nuts below the soil are ready to go. The portion of the plant above ground will die and shrivel up and doesn't require any special treatment. Simply dig up the tiger nuts like you would potatoes, breaking them free of the dead leaves and any lingering clumps of dirt. You'll want to be gentle, since they are small and become harder to find in the ground if they are separated from the larger plant. After you've fully rinsed them off, you can eat your tiger nuts fresh or dehydrate them for longer-term storage.
What do tiger nuts taste like?
Tiger nuts have a distinctly nutty flavor and work in recipes where you would use almonds, peanuts, hazelnuts, or cashews. They make a fantastic addition to trail mix and also work as a topping for frozen yogurt, adding depth and richness.
Ripe tiger nuts can also introduce a little extra sweetness to your cooking. Almonds are probably their closest taste comparison, since they are also vaguely sweet with a relatively mild overall flavor. For people with nut allergies or other dietary restrictions, tiger nuts work as a potential alternative when you still want some nuttiness in a particular recipe. "Since they're naturally sweet, they can even help reduce added sugar in recipes," Mariko Amekodommo says, though their sweetness likely wouldn't be enough to carry a particularly sugary dish on its own. If you're trying to avoid sugar altogether, substitutes like bananas, applesauce, and honey are good complements can help achieve the right consistency for your bake.
Can you eat tiger nuts raw?
As it turns out, raw tiger nuts aren't for the faint of heart — or tooth. "Tiger nuts can be eaten raw, but they're typically quite hard, so soaking them in water overnight softens them up," Mariko Amekodommo says. They are best when consumed soon after harvesting, but aside from soaking, you can also boil tiger nuts to make them even softer and easier to eat.
Toughness and taste are two of the biggest considerations when deciding how to enjoy tiger nuts, and even a small amount of processing can go a long way. If you prefer the crunch, stick with the whole peeled version (their size makes them an ideal snack to have on the go). If you're having trouble finding raw tiger nuts at retailers near you, growing them at home might be your best bet — just make sure you've got the right climate for it.
How to cook with tiger nuts
Tiger nuts can be used in virtually any recipe that calls for nuts, whether chopped, slivered, or added whole. They are a delicious addition to oatmeal or muesli when sprinkled on top, adding both nutritional benefits and texture.
Prepping your raw tiger nuts depends on how you're using them or what flavor you want to highlight. "Once softened, you can blend them into milk, add them to baked goods, or even roast them for a snack," Mariko Amekodommo says. "Lightly toasting or roasting brings out a deeper, caramel-like flavor that's delicious in granola or trail mix."
They are popular in smoothies and other beverages such as horchata de chufa. The Spanish specialty is slightly different than Mexican horchata, which uses rice as a base, though both styles bring in cinnamon to add warmth and depth. Consider using tiger nut milk in any recipe that calls for plant-based milk.
What ingredients pair well with tiger nuts?
The sweetness of tiger nuts works particularly well with warm spices. Cardamom, cinnamon, and vanilla all complement the small tubers. Tiger nuts are ideal if you want the creaminess of milk but want to keep things dairy-free. They also add a nice frothiness to smoothies, which is why they are so popular to blend for drinks.
Tiger nuts pair well with tropical flavors, too. "For a rich, indulgent combination, try them with coconut and cacao in smoothies or desserts," suggests Mariko Amekodommo. "They also work well with tropical fruits like mango and pineapple, or in savory dishes alongside cumin, chili, and lime for a little kick." Mixed with granola or muesli, tiger nuts work well to complement berries, coconut flakes, and seeds. You can even pair them up with other nuts like almonds and walnuts for an even more filling, fiber-rich option.
Where to buy tiger nuts
While you may have to search beyond your local supermarket, there are a number of retailers that stock tiger nut flour, tiger nut slices, and peeled whole tiger nuts. Because these nuts are nutritional powerhouses, health food stores and specialty markets may have a better selection. In Spain, you can regularly find tiger nuts for sale at both retailers and farmers markets, as they have been cultivated and sold throughout the country for many years. If you can't find them locally, consider ordering tiger nuts online. Fortunately, they keep well and do not require refrigeration.
As with any diverse ingredient, you should buy tiger nuts based on how you plan to use them. If you want to throw them on top of yogurt or ice cream, go with chopped tiger nuts. Slices are a nice addition to salad, where you can substitute them for almonds or walnuts. For a tasty snack with a hint of sweetness and a lot of crunch, stick with the whole peeled tiger nuts.
Tiger nut flour is generally shelved with baking supplies in grocery stores where it's available, most often alongside other specialty flours or in the gluten-free section. If it proves hard to find near you, you can make your own by grinding whole tiger nuts in a high speed blender after roasting them.
How to store tiger nuts
Commercially-available tiger nuts include storage recommendations and most are able to keep in the pantry. Sliced or chopped tiger nuts can be kept in their original packaging. Try to keep it airtight or switch them to an airtight container, which helps to prevent tiger nuts losing their flavor or texture. Tiger nut flour can be stored alongside other types of flour.
If you are growing and harvesting your own crop, you'll need to dehydrate your tiger nuts to preserve them. This process is easy enough — simply lay out the tiger nuts in a single layer and let them dry out for a few days. Make sure the area around them is dry so they don't pick up any additional moisture from the surrounding air. Once the tiger nuts are dry and crisp to the touch, they can be placed in jars or freezer bags for long-term storage. They can begin to lose flavor after a year, but should keep well until then.
Are tiger nuts good for you?
You might have guessed by now that tiger nuts are a particularly healthy option, rich in vitamins and antioxidants. "They're packed with fiber, magnesium, and resistant starch, which supports your gut health," Sarah Bond says. Thanks to their fiber content, tiger nuts can help aid digestion and potentially lower blood sugar levels.
They are made of monounsaturated fat, carbohydrates, and protein. Tiger nuts contain plenty of fiber, but it's the vitamins and minerals that really get nutritionists excited. Aside from calcium, magnesium, iron, potassium (among others), they're also high in vitamins C, D, and E, as well as antioxidants. According to a 2015 study in BMC Complementary Medicines and Therapies, tiger nut consumption in male rats showed increased levels of quercetin, vitamin C, vitamin E, and mineral zinc. It also showed an increase testosterone levels among the rats, supporting long-held beliefs that tiger nuts can be used as an aphrodisiac. Because of their dense nutritional profile and low calorie count, tiger nuts are touted as a great addition to your diet.