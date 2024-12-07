What Are Tiger Nuts And How Do You Cook With Them?

With a name like tiger nuts, you'd think these would be in the nut family, but their classification is one of the first things to clear up. "Tiger nuts aren't actually nuts," says Sarah Bond, Food Scientist, Nutritionist, and Recipe Developer at Live Eat Learn. She compares them to "tiny potatoes" based on where and how they grow — underground, that is.

More specifically, tiger nuts are tubers of the yellow nutsedge plant, a member of the Cyperaceae family along with other types of sedges. They form in small nodules at the root of the plant, storing its energy. Up above, tiger nut plants have long green leaves and tiny yellow flowers. Like the other plants in its family, yellow nutsedge can be invasive when introduced to a new area and crowd out native plants, taking precious nutrients from the soil.

So why are they called tiger nuts? That's in part to their striped appearance, similar to the big cat. (Tiger nuts are also referred to as chufa nuts, earth almonds, and earthnuts.) But because of their taste, these small tubers (similar in size to a chickpea or hazelnut) are categorized with nuts when it comes to cooking. They have a similar flavor and texture and can be used in place of nuts in many dishes.