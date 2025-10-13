European Vs American Butter: Which Is Better For Baking?

You know that great baked goods start with great ingredients, and you want to make the best choices possible when you're buying baking supplies. Sometimes, however, it can be tough to know what's best, especially when two products seem so similar that it's hard to understand the actual difference between them. European and American butter are both typically dairy-based, but one clearly reigns supreme when it comes to creating stellar pie crusts, buttercream frostings, and pastry crusts. Trew Sterling, executive pastry chef at Pastis Miami, spoke exclusively with Chowhound about whether it makes more sense to use American or European butter in your home kitchen.

"I always recommend European-style butter. It's typically higher quality and often comes from single-source dairies," says Sterling. "Many European producers work with specific farmers and even specific breeds of cows, which results in a richer, more consistent product." While European butter is generally the best choice for baked goods, you can take it a step further and choose the best of the best; according to Sterling, "France produces some of the best butter in the world." The quality of the cream used by French dairy product producers helps elevate French butter to an even higher level than the other fantastic butters in Europe.