Don't Settle For Sad, Watery Instant Ramen. One Ingredient Transforms Your Broth (And You Already Own It)

One of the elements that constitutes a good ramen — the kind you can get from authentic Japanese restaurants — is a nice, delicious broth. Deriving from this idea, even instant ramen can be held to the same standard because the base is an important component that makes or breaks the soup; hence, sad, watery instant ramen is out and a thick and creamy broth is in.

To transform the basic prepackaged noodle into one with a luscious body, try adding gelatin — a kitchen staple you most likely already own. It allows you to shortcut your way into a creamy consistency without spending the whole day trying to draw out the natural collagen from meat, which is common when you make broth from scratch.

Gelatin is a powerhouse ingredient in the culinary world, often used as a thickener, so while this simple hack might raise a few eyebrows, this idea didn't come from nowhere. Of course, use unflavored gelatin for a neutral taste. But before you use it, you need to properly bloom the gelatin, and by bloom, we mean tenderizing the ingredient, so it easily dissolves once you introduce it to your instant ramen.