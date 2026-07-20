Make Restaurant-Quality Baked Beans Every Time By Adding This Savory Breakfast Meat

Baked beans are often written off as an underrated side dish served at barbecues, but they really should be on your weekly meal rotation. Serve them as a fiber- and protein-rich topping for a cowboy-style baked potato worth singing about or over Spanish rice to create an inexpensive, filling, delicious meal. On their own, beans don't have a ton of flavor, which is why baked bean recipes often call for additions like tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce, dry mustard, and the pièce de résistance: bacon.

If you've never crumbled a few strips of well-rendered bacon into your baked beans, you definitely need to start – there's a scientific reason why bacon tastes good with almost everything, and these sweet legumes are no exception. The combination of flavorful fat, saltiness, and light smokiness gives the beans a rich, umami flavor. Though baked beans are also delicious with a drizzle of maple syrup, molasses, or honey, they can sometimes skew a little sweet. Bacon takes care of this problem by softening that sweetness into an undertone rather than a main flavor.

Even if your favorite baked bean recipe is mostly spicy and savory, bacon can help marry individual flavors, add a touch of crunchy texture, and make the dish feel like it deserves its spot at a potluck. You can even deglaze the pan you use to crisp the bacon with a little apple cider vinegar and pour the whole mixture into the beans, as those pan drippings are the gold standard for flavor.