Bake Your Potatoes Cowboy-Style For A Spud Worth Singing About
Baked potatoes are a beautiful blank canvas for a variety of flavors. Despite being bland on their own, it only takes a touch of butter and salt to turn them into a savory treat. American settlers have known this since the 17th century, when potatoes finally made the long migration from Peru. Since then, we've valued them as a reliable source of nutrition and the foundation of many classic comfort food recipes.
Creating a cowboy potato is almost as simple as smothering your baked potato with robust Southwest flavors, from Tex-Mex to barbecue. Generally speaking, the potato could act as a meal, often featuring loads of protein like beans or meat. The key is to use the right techniques and pay close attention to the flavors you're using, starting with your baked potato. Whether you coat the outside with olive oil, butter, or bacon grease, it's best to oil and season them later in the cooking process to give your baked potatoes next-level flavor, a crispy skin, and a fluffy interior.
As for what you actually put on your potato, the most obvious option is sweet-and-spicy baked or ranch-style beans. You can use your favorite recipe or doctor up canned beans before sprinkling the dish with shredded cheddar cheese and broiling it to create a melty, savory dish any cowboy would happily devour. If beans aren't your thing, don't worry — you can dress up your potato with everything from creamy, zesty cowboy butter to a generous helping of pulled pork.
Variations of cowboy potato
Like any good cowboy meal, this style of baked potato is relatively inexpensive, versatile, and fairly easy to make. You can make the process even simpler by making your potatoes in a slow cooker so all you have to do at dinnertime is prep your toppings. Since there are so many delicious topping options, choosing a theme is helpful. For instance, Taco Tuesday could become taco spuds-day with baked potatoes dressed with gooey, spicy queso, ground beef browned in taco seasoning, various types of salsa, and a refreshing layer of pico de gallo and sour cream.
Chili is another good theme since it's deeply ingrained in cowboy culture and easy to customize for many different palates. Think roasty, delicious white chicken chili seasoned with jalapeños and bird's-eye peppers or classic five-alarm Texas red chili. Since Cincinnati chili is already a favorite topping for spaghetti and hot dogs, there's no reason not to drown your baked potato in it too — they're perfect for soaking up the vinegar and warming spices that make this chili unique.
Of course, we can't talk cowboy-style anything without mentioning barbecue. Smoky, tangy meat and sauce heaped generously on a fluffy, buttery potato are the perfect complements. The meat adds toothsome texture while the sauce blends with the potato's creamy flesh. From smoked chicken to pulled pork or even tender brisket, you really can't go wrong with this combination.