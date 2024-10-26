Bake Your Potatoes Cowboy-Style For A Spud Worth Singing About

Baked potatoes are a beautiful blank canvas for a variety of flavors. Despite being bland on their own, it only takes a touch of butter and salt to turn them into a savory treat. American settlers have known this since the 17th century, when potatoes finally made the long migration from Peru. Since then, we've valued them as a reliable source of nutrition and the foundation of many classic comfort food recipes.

Creating a cowboy potato is almost as simple as smothering your baked potato with robust Southwest flavors, from Tex-Mex to barbecue. Generally speaking, the potato could act as a meal, often featuring loads of protein like beans or meat. The key is to use the right techniques and pay close attention to the flavors you're using, starting with your baked potato. Whether you coat the outside with olive oil, butter, or bacon grease, it's best to oil and season them later in the cooking process to give your baked potatoes next-level flavor, a crispy skin, and a fluffy interior.

As for what you actually put on your potato, the most obvious option is sweet-and-spicy baked or ranch-style beans. You can use your favorite recipe or doctor up canned beans before sprinkling the dish with shredded cheddar cheese and broiling it to create a melty, savory dish any cowboy would happily devour. If beans aren't your thing, don't worry — you can dress up your potato with everything from creamy, zesty cowboy butter to a generous helping of pulled pork.