When Shopping For The Absolute Best Pork Ribs, Avoid Slabs Like This

Although proprietary dry rubs and secret sauces tend to get the most attention, the best pork ribs start at the meat counter. You want the flesh to be a vibrant, pinkish-red with visibly flavorful marbling (just remember that spare ribs will be more marbled than baby backs, and calibrate your expectations accordingly). You do not want to see exposed bone, evocatively referred to as "shiners" in the protein biz.

These dings are pretty self-explanatory: spots on a slab where the bone shines through, typically because it's been cut too close. Great ribs should be encased in meat on both sides, absent any of these pesky patches. They'll usually be easier to spot fresh and unwrapped at an actual butcher than vacuum sealed in plastic at the supermarket or grocery store. Add that to the list of reasons why it's better to buy from a butcher than a big box shop. Shiners aren't a food safety risk, but there's obviously less meat per bone when you can literally see the latter, and making the most of what precious little meat there already is on ribs is kind of the whole point of preparing them. Bare spots might also be a little more prone to drying without the porcine encasement, so you may even end up with a less delicious rib around the bald spot. There's no need to panic if you end up with a shiner or two, and you can proceed to the grill or oven as usual, but you'll want to look a little closer on your next rib buying trip.