One Pantry Staple Makes Roasted Vegetables Taste So Much Better

Roasting is an undeniably delicious way to get more veggies into your diet. As long as you ensure your veggies aren't overcrowding the roasting pan, this technique results in veggies that are crisp on the outside, tender inside, and intensely flavorful from the combo of charred edges and caramelized natural sugars. Roasting is also an opportunity to infuse your vegetables with rich flavor beyond what nature and heat alone provide. Though there are dozens of flavor profiles that work beautifully with oven-roasted veg, one that too many people sleep on is Dijon mustard.

Sharp, bright, and intense from the combination of mustard seeds blended with white wine and vinegar, Dijon mustard brings a pleasantly tangy contrast to the deeper, more savory flavors inherent in roasted veggies. Additionally, when roasted along with cubed carrots, asparagus tips, and potatoes, its flavors concentrate and mingle with the vegetables' toasty char, simultaneously brightening the dish and making it more cohesive.

While it's common practice to simply toss your favorite roasting veg in a blend of Dijon mustard and seasonings and roast away, some prefer dry roasting to get much crispier vegetables. In this case, you can easily season everything after it comes out of the oven, while it's still hot and ready to absorb flavors like a sponge. Just be sure to let the veggies rest in a warm serving dish so the flavors develop.