One Pantry Staple Makes Roasted Vegetables Taste So Much Better
Roasting is an undeniably delicious way to get more veggies into your diet. As long as you ensure your veggies aren't overcrowding the roasting pan, this technique results in veggies that are crisp on the outside, tender inside, and intensely flavorful from the combo of charred edges and caramelized natural sugars. Roasting is also an opportunity to infuse your vegetables with rich flavor beyond what nature and heat alone provide. Though there are dozens of flavor profiles that work beautifully with oven-roasted veg, one that too many people sleep on is Dijon mustard.
Sharp, bright, and intense from the combination of mustard seeds blended with white wine and vinegar, Dijon mustard brings a pleasantly tangy contrast to the deeper, more savory flavors inherent in roasted veggies. Additionally, when roasted along with cubed carrots, asparagus tips, and potatoes, its flavors concentrate and mingle with the vegetables' toasty char, simultaneously brightening the dish and making it more cohesive.
While it's common practice to simply toss your favorite roasting veg in a blend of Dijon mustard and seasonings and roast away, some prefer dry roasting to get much crispier vegetables. In this case, you can easily season everything after it comes out of the oven, while it's still hot and ready to absorb flavors like a sponge. Just be sure to let the veggies rest in a warm serving dish so the flavors develop.
Dijon mustard is the fancy ingredient your roasted veggies are missing
Coating your roasted veggies in Dijon mustard isn't just delicious; it's a simple, effective way to make this basic dish feel composed enough to sit next to any entrée. These veggies pair just as well with a filet mignon and au gratin potatoes as they do with your kids' favorite brand of chicken nuggets and frozen french fries. Leftovers are also unbelievably tasty on sandwiches, in bowls, or even folded into omelets in the morning to give your breakfast some flair and added nutrition.
Additionally, you don't have to use Dijon mustard alone. You probably already have the common ingredients that can easily take this flavor bomb to the next level, allowing you to adjust the flavor profile for different types of veggies or meals. For instance, honey and vinegar are amazing on roasted veggies. Replace that vinegar with Dijon mustard for a pop of zesty sweetness on your veg. If you're worried about the honey scorching, turn it into a vinaigrette to dip or drizzle on afterward. Or you can experiment with getting the perfect ratio of ingredients for Dijonnaise to coat everything in.
Woody herbs like rosemary and tarragon also go beautifully with Dijon mustard, especially when rounded out by sharp, savory flavors like smashed garlic. To infuse the mustard with the seasonings of your choice, simply stir everything together in a mixing bowl with a touch of oil to loosen it, ensuring your veggies get evenly coated when you gently fold it in.